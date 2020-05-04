Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oxford Instruments plc    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Oxford Instruments plc

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares 

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), Oxford Instruments plc has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares. 

The NSM can be accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . 

For further information contact:

Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1865 393324
Email:  susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
03:28aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/27THE UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW : Consortium wins landmark gbp7m grant to boost quantu..
AQ
04/16OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
04/01OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/12OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/05OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/04OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Appointment of External Auditor
PR
02/25OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Ownership change in Scienta Scientific AB
AQ
02/24OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Disposal of OI Healthcare business in the US
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group