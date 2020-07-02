Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

07/02/2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Oxford Instruments PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Vidacos Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29/06/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/07/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.367% 0.000% 13.367% 57,438,793
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 12.961% 0.000% 12.961%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006650450 20,746 7,657,033 0.036% 13.331%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 7,677,779 13.367%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 13.363% % 13.363%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %

 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc

   

Place of completion Swindon, UK
Date of completion 01/07/2020

   

12. Contact Name Susan Johnson-Brett, Oxford Instruments plc
13. Contact Telephone Number 01865 393324

© PRNewswire 2020
