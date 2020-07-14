Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oxford Instruments plc    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/14 10:27:23 am
1234.97 GBX   -7.70%
10:26aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
10:26aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Launches PTIQ
PU
08:44aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments : Launches PTIQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:26am EDT

9 Jul

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology Releases PTIQ: Intelligent Control Software for Plasma and Ion beam Processing Equipment

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, a leading provider of plasma and ion beam processing equipment has today launched PTIQ, a new range of control software for their leading-edge plasma processing systems.

Frazer Anderson, Innovation and Solutions Director, Plasma Technology, comments: 'The PTIQ software has been designed to deliver an exceptional level of responsive system control, reliability and repeatability for our customers. It will optimise their process performance whether that be in the Lab or Fab. We recognise our R&D and high-volume manufacturing (HVM) customers have distinct requirements, and PTIQ caters for that with different levels of software.'

Frazer continues: 'PTIQ is SEMI E95 compliant to facilitate rapid, error free process setup and provides automated daily, weekly and monthly checks to optimise uptime which is paramount for our HVM customers. It also assists enhanced yield through fingerprinting and chamber matching and features a flexible batch scheduler allowing throughput optimisation. It is customisable for error free, multiuser operation in any cleanroom environment which we know will be of great benefit to our customers at research facilities. We have also included a recipe editor that matches Oxford Instruments process datasheets for easy, error free transfer of recipes.'


The revolutionary software is now available on new system purchases, and as an upgrade for existing customers with PlasmaPro® or Plasmalab® systems. Dean Furlong, Customer Service Director, Plasma Technology states:

'Our systems have a long lifetime, and we want our existing customers to benefit from this new software to optimise operational and process performance with their existing equipment. The upgrade options are available immediately for PlasmaPro and Plasmalab systems, including the ability to transfer recipes.'

- Ends -
Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology

Find out more about PTIQ

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:25:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
10:26aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
10:26aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Launches PTIQ
PU
08:44aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
07/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/02OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/02OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/25OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/11OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/09OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Announcement of Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 M..
PU
06/09OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 336 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net cash 2020 44,3 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 769 M 969 M 962 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 579
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 420,71 GBX
Last Close Price 1 338,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO, Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Thomas Geitner Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC-13.12%969
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.86%25 833
HEXAGON AB6.55%22 502
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED6.89%20 347
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.02%13 565
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED85.13%11 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group