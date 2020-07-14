Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/14 10:27:23 am
1234.97 GBX   -7.70%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
10:26aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Launches PTIQ
PU
08:44aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
Oxford Instruments : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

07/14/2020 | 10:26am EDT

14 Jul

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Oxford Instruments plc announces today that its 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Tuesday 8 September 2020 at 2pm.

In connection with this, the Notice of AGM and Report & Financial Statements 2020 have been posted or made available to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website at www.oxinst.com/investors-content/annual-general-meeting.

Copies of the above mentioned documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are making changes to the way we conduct our AGM this year. To protect the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and the wider community, and in light of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act, this year's AGM will be held as a closed meeting and shareholders will not be able to attend in person. If there are any changes to the current arrangements for the AGM, the information will be made available on our website and, where appropriate, by an announcement via a Regulatory Information Service. You are encouraged to monitor our website to ensure you are aware of any updates.

Given the current restrictions on attendance, shareholders are urged to vote by proxy as soon as possible and to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy as any other named person will be unable to attend the meeting.

Oxford Instruments plc is keen to maintain dialogue with shareholders. Shareholders are, therefore, invited to submit questions in advance of the AGM to AGM@oxinst.com. Key themes arising from the pre-registered questions will be answered by the Board and published on our website prior to or as soon as practicable after the AGM for a period of 30 days.

Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Oxford Instruments plc
14 July 2020

Direct dial: 01865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:25:00 UTC
