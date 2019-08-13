Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.    OXIHF   CA6915041041

OXFORD INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS INC.

(OXIHF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.: Pioneer Green Farms Prepares for Florida Hemp Cultivation and Extraction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Florida-based subsidiary, Pioneer Green Farms LLC. ("Pioneer Green"), has entered into an agreement with Drymon's Citrus Nursery ("Drymon's") to prepare for hemp cultivation operations in Florida. Pioneer Green Farms is currently growing hemp in Colorado pursuant to its joint-venture with Colorado-based Sugar Magnolia Hemp Farms LLC. The Pioneer Green Farms Sarasota-based operation will be concentrating on clone propagation for US distribution.

The State of Florida legalized hemp farming as of July 1, 2019 after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. Prospective hemp farmers are still awaiting the legislative framework under which it will be administered. The final legislative articles are being reviewed and the Florida Dept. of Agriculture's goal is to release the applications by fall 2019.

Pioneer Green has secured a 25-year lease of a farm property with Drymon's Citrus Nursery of Sarasota, Florida. The property will have six 30ft x 100ft greenhouses specializing in clone propagation and an associated extraction facility which will be built to produce full spectrum Hemp oil. It is anticipated that the 18,000sq. ft. Florida facility could produce up to 2,000,000 clones per year.

"We are currently taking all the necessary steps to successfully apply and receive a Florida Industrial Hemp cultivation license. This is a major component in our Global strategy of building a fully vertically-integrated Seed-to-Shelf Full Spectrum Hemp-based CBD company." stated Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "It also provides the Company with some regional diversification and complements our hemp operations in Colorado. We will be growing our clones early in Florida and finishing them at high altitudes in Colorado."

Contacts:
Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.
Michael Donaghy 1-727-304-8003
Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER:

Statements in this press release, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company's financial condition and prospects, legal risks associated with product liability and risks of governmental legislation and regulation, risks associated with market acceptance and technological changes, risks associated with dependence on suppliers, risks relating to international operations, risks associated with competition and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities. These risks may cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46884


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OXFORD INVESTMENTS HOLDING
06:05aOXFORD INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS INC. : Pioneer Green Farms Prepares for Florida Hemp..
NE
06/12Oxford Expanding its Pioneer Green CBD Footprint into Canada
NE
05/29Oxford Subsidiary Commences Construction of Hemp Extraction Facility in Color..
NE
05/17Oxford Subsidiary Initiates Hemp Planting in Colorado
NE
05/15Oxford Investments Holdings Subsidiary Enters into Letter of Intent with Colo..
NE
03/19Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. Enters Into Partnership with Specialty CBD C..
NE
03/13Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. Closes $200,000 Private Placement
NE
03/12OXFORD INVESTMENTS : Closes $200,000 Private Placement
AQ
2018OXFORD INVESTMENTS : Pioneer Green USA Enters into Two CBD Store License Agreeme..
AQ
More news
Chart OXFORD INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Donaghy President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS INC.100.00%5
FISERV INC43.28%70 815
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.58%25 014
GLOBAL PAYMENTS51.28%24 443
WIRECARD AG7.12%19 730
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD139.46%14 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group