Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.: Pioneer Green Farms Prepares for Florida Hemp Cultivation and Extraction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Florida-based subsidiary, Pioneer Green Farms LLC. ("Pioneer Green"), has entered into an agreement with Drymon's Citrus Nursery ("Drymon's") to prepare for hemp cultivation operations in Florida. Pioneer Green Farms is currently growing hemp in Colorado pursuant to its joint-venture with Colorado-based Sugar Magnolia Hemp Farms LLC. The Pioneer Green Farms Sarasota-based operation will be concentrating on clone propagation for US distribution.

The State of Florida legalized hemp farming as of July 1, 2019 after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. Prospective hemp farmers are still awaiting the legislative framework under which it will be administered. The final legislative articles are being reviewed and the Florida Dept. of Agriculture's goal is to release the applications by fall 2019.

Pioneer Green has secured a 25-year lease of a farm property with Drymon's Citrus Nursery of Sarasota, Florida. The property will have six 30ft x 100ft greenhouses specializing in clone propagation and an associated extraction facility which will be built to produce full spectrum Hemp oil. It is anticipated that the 18,000sq. ft. Florida facility could produce up to 2,000,000 clones per year.

"We are currently taking all the necessary steps to successfully apply and receive a Florida Industrial Hemp cultivation license. This is a major component in our Global strategy of building a fully vertically-integrated Seed-to-Shelf Full Spectrum Hemp-based CBD company." stated Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "It also provides the Company with some regional diversification and complements our hemp operations in Colorado. We will be growing our clones early in Florida and finishing them at high altitudes in Colorado."

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy 1-727-304-8003

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER:

Statements in this press release, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company's financial condition and prospects, legal risks associated with product liability and risks of governmental legislation and regulation, risks associated with market acceptance and technological changes, risks associated with dependence on suppliers, risks relating to international operations, risks associated with competition and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities. These risks may cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46884