Oxford Metrics : AGM Statement 13 February 2020 Click here

02/13/2020 | 09:07am EST

13 February 2020

Oxford Metrics plc

('Oxford Metrics' or the 'Group')

Annual General Meeting Statement

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets, will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 2.30pm today.

At the AGM, Roger Parry, Chairman of Oxford Metrics, will make the following statement:

'The Board is pleased to announce that Oxford Metrics has made a good start to the new financial year. The Group's current trading performance is in-line with achieving market expectations for the full year ending September 2020.

In line with previous years, the Group continues to be second half weighted in terms of revenue and remains encouraged by the strong pipelines building across the business. The Board remains confident of the Group's prospects for the year and will provide further information on trading when it announces interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2020.'

For further information please contact:

Oxford Metrics

+44 (0) 1865 261800

Nick Bolton, CEO

David Deacon, CFO

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Emma Hall / Jamille Smith

N+1 Singer (NOMAD to Oxford Metrics)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management to clients in over 70 countries worldwide. Our list of clients across the globe is as diverse as the markets we operate in; we help highways authorities manage and maintain their road networks, hospitals and clinicians decide therapeutic strategies and Hollywood studios create stunning visual effects. And the diversity of applications is growing all the time.

The group trades through two market-leading divisions: Our motion measurement division, including Vicon, and our infrastructure asset management division, Yotta. Vicon is the world's leader in high precision motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Guy's Hospital, EA Sports, MIT and NASA and our software is used in an ever expanding range of applications. Yotta provides cloud-based infrastructure asset management software to central and local government agencies and other infrastructure owners. Yotta has a large number of high profile clients including Highways England and Amey in the UK and VicRoads in Australia amongst others.

Founded in 1984 our group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in Leamington Spa, Gloucester, California, Colorado, Singapore and Auckland. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com

Disclaimer

Oxford Metrics plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 14:06:08 UTC
