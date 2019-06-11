Oxford Metrics : Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31.03.2019 11 June 2019 Click here 0 06/11/2019 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 June 2019 Oxford Metrics plc ('Oxford Metrics', the 'Company' or the 'Group') Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2019 Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets, announces interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2019. Summary of Results H1 FY19 H1 FY18 % Change Revenue £16.1m £14.3m +12.6% Adjusted Profit before Tax* £1.7m £1.5m +16.1% Statutory Profit before Tax £1.2m £1.2m -1.5% Statutory Earnings per Share 0.86p 0.58p +48.3% Net Cash £10.9m £9.2m +18.7% *Profit/(loss) Before Tax from continuing operations before Group recharges adjusted for share-based payments, amortisation of intangibles arising on acquisition, change in fair value of deferred consideration payable and unwinding of associated discount factor, Pimloc and exceptional costs Financial Highlights · Headline Group revenue of £16.1m, up 12.6% (H1 FY18: £14.3m) o Group revenue up 10.4% on a constant currency basis · Adjusted profit before tax up 16.1% to £1.7m (H1 FY18: £1.5m) · Cash generated from operations (before paying interest and tax) £3.3m (H1 FY18: £3.5m) · Cash of £10.9m as at 31 March 2019 (H1 FY18: £9.2m) after the payments of a final and special dividend worth £3.1m · Growth initiatives at Yotta yielding results: o Annualised Recurring Revenue ('ARR') up 10.7% year-on-year o 93.2% (FY18: 95.3%) retention of growing SaaS customer base o As at 10th June 2019, ARR stood at £6.0m · Headline Vicon revenue up 14.4% year-on-year (11.5% at constant currency) against a strong comparator Operational Highlights · Five-year 'amplify the core' strategic growth plan launched in 2016, with aim to drive growth by building on core strengths and capabilities of subsidiaries · Good progress in Third Year of plan leveraging investments made in previous years to broaden product range and expand addressable markets · Vicon capitalising on its leadership position in its established markets, with a particularly strong performance in Engineering which grew 89% year-on-year · Vicon seeing increasing traction for Location-based Virtual Reality ('LBVR') solution which now accounts for 8% of first-half revenue · Established new partnership with Sandbox VR, who immediately purchased systems from Vicon, with significant opportunity to scale the partnership over time · IMU Step, SaaS solution for elite sports, continues to build momentum with universities and trials being undertaken by a number of major sporting franchises · Yotta launched a new Waste and Environmental Management module for Alloy expanding its addressable market and the pipeline continues to build following sales team changes Commenting on the results Nick Bolton, Chief Executive Officer said: 'We have made a positive start to the year, delivering record revenue and double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Driving that performance was Vicon, which delivered revenue growth of 14%, securing deals with NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab and Square Enix to consolidate our leadership position in the Engineering and Entertainment markets. This year we have also seen the Location-based Virtual Reality market really beginning to take off. The scale of this market is significant, our partners are now launching new locations across multiple geographies and we signed an exciting new partnership with Sandbox VR. The focused investments we are making this year will help us to capture these new opportunities and launch new products to drive future growth. As we move into the second half, our pipeline of sales for both Yotta and Vicon is strong, underpinning our confidence in delivering in-line with market expectations for the full year.' For further information please contact: Oxford Metrics +44 (0) 1865 261860 Nick Bolton, CEO David Deacon, CFO FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1021 Matt Dixon / Harry Staight N+1 Singer (NOMAD to OMG) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Shaun Dobson / Jen Boorer (Corporate Finance) Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking) About Oxford Metrics Oxford Metrics develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management to customers in over 70 countries worldwide. Our list of clients across the globe is as diverse as the markets we operate in; we help highways authorities manage and maintain their road networks, hospitals and clinicians decide therapeutic strategies and Hollywood studios create stunning visual effects. And the diversity of applications is growing all the time. The Group trades through two subsidiaries: Vicon and Yotta. Vicon is the world's leader in high precision motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Guy's Hospital, EA Sports, MIT and NASA and our software is used in an ever expanding range of applications. Yotta provides cloud-based infrastructure asset management software to central and local government agencies and other infrastructure owners. Yotta has a large number of high profile clients including Highways England and Amey in the UK and VicRoads in Australia amongst others. Founded in 1984 our Group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in Leamington Spa, Gloucester, Los Angeles, Denver, Singapore and Auckland. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com Chairman and Chief Executive's Statement KPI Revenue PBT Adjusted PBT* H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 Group £16.1m £14.3m £1.2m £1.2m £1.7m £1.5m Overall the Group has traded well in the first half setting a new record for revenue performance on a continuing operations basis of £16.1m (H1 FY18: £14.3m), up 12.6% on last year at a headline level and 10.4% on a constant currency basis and reporting Adjusted PBT* up 16.1% to £1.7m (H1 FY18: £1.5m). The cash position, having paid a Final and Special Dividend of £3.1m in the first half, finished at £10.9m as at 31 March 2019 (H1 FY18: £9.2m). Cash generated from operations during the first half was £3.3m (H1 FY18: £3.5m); the slight decline accounted for by the intentionally higher inventory position in preparation for Brexit. The Group remains debt-free. This pleasing trading performance is being driven by our five-year strategic plan, launched in 2016, which aims to 'amplify the core'. Through this plan we aim to broaden and enhance future profit streams, improve the quality of future earnings and ultimately accelerate future growth. As we reach the half way point of our plan, overall progress has been strong and we remain on track. Vicon - continuing momentum KPI Revenue PBT Adjusted PBT* H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 Vicon £12.5m £11.0m £2.2m £2.0m £3.3m £3.0m Revenue momentum achieved by Vicon in the last financial year continued into the first half of FY19 with record headline revenues of £12.5m (H1 FY18: £11.0m), improving 14.4% year-on-year on a constant currency basis equating to 11.5% underlying growth. Vicon reported Adjusted PBT* of £3.3m (H1 FY18: £3.0m) and an unadjusted profit before tax of £2.2m (H1 FY18: £2.0m). Vicon also reported improved product gross margins at 75.4% (H1 FY18: 72.6%) in the first half. The implementation of our 'amplify the core' strategy at Vicon aims to strengthen and protect a profitable market leader, driving the business through two key growth vectors, Established Markets and Adjacent Verticals - both saw notable highlights during the first half. Established Markets - making the strong even stronger Now 35 years since its original founding, Vicon has long been the market leader in its space but it still continues to break new ground, inspired by a material increase in movement measurement applications from a broader variety of markets than ever before. We believe this is driven by the arrival of the Augmented Age, where our lives are becoming increasingly enhanced and augmented through digital interfaces. Responding to this increased market interest, we have broadened the appeal of our products through targeted investments since the start of the strategic plan. For example, introduced in April 2017, Vicon Shōgun, our software for Visual Effects customers, made our solutions more accessible and productive. This broadened appeal across our solutions is driving the growth reported in this set of Interim Results. As previously announced, this strategy has seen considerable success and we have accelerated investment this year to deliver new products to market for FY20 and drive future growth. The Engineering market segment performed particularly well in the first half, delivering 89% year-on-year growth. Amongst the many new contracts won across a variety of geographies, notable were those with Northrop Grumman and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab. In the Entertainment market, we delivered a strong performance, landing large system wins at NC Soft in South Korea and Square Enix in Japan. This drove 67% growth for Vicon in the Asia Pacific region over the same period last year. In the UK, games company Ninja Theory, creators of Hellblade and many other titles, invested in a significant size Vicon system to help drive their future game development. There were good contract wins in the Life Sciences market with long-term Vicon customer KTH Stockholm upgrading and further wins at Deakin University, Shriners' Hospitals, Athlone University and University of Western Scotland. Adjacent Markets - capitalising on new growth opportunities Our adjacent market business delivered an outstanding performance, reporting a tripling of revenues over the same period last year, albeit off a low base. Our adjacent markets represent vertical market opportunities, where our broad motion tracking capability is tailored to provide an end-to-end complete solution for the customer. Currently we are pursuing two specific vertical opportunities: Location-based Virtual Reality (LBVR) and Elite Sports. Firstly, our LBVR business continued to gain momentum, with LBVR sales now accounting for 8% of Vicon's first-half revenues. LBVR is an emerging form of entertainment where participants share collective VR experiences in a specific location, such as a shopping mall, cinema, theme-park or museum. In these experiences, users are free to walk around and interact with each other - all within a virtual world. Vicon's software tracks the complex movement of these users and various props which delivers simplicity, accuracy and resilience. Having broadened our product range with Vicon Origin, we saw real progress in this LBVR market, rolling out our products across multiple site locations in multiple geographies with both existing and new partners. One of those new partners is Sandbox VR, a market leader in LBVR with a total of seven active locations currently. Their latest and most ambitious experience, Amber Sky 2088, will be powered by Vicon. As part of the partnership, Sandbox has initially purchased a series of seed systems from Vicon. Some of these will be used at Sandbox's existing locations in Hong Kong, upgrading their current solution. Sandbox plan to open 40 experience rooms across 12 new locations around the world, so there is significant opportunity to scale the partnership over time. Turning to our Elite Sports vertical, this business line saw growing understanding of our lower-limb load monitoring software, IMU Step. This unique software, provided on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis, enables coaches to gain an objective measure of the load an athlete endures in their lower limbs during training. The first half saw product trials being undertaken by major sporting franchises and some satisfying wins, including theUniversity of Memphis and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Recognising the unique capability of the solution, our patent applications for the technology are making good progress. Lastly as part of our push into vertical markets, we are pursuing further OEM relationships, where Vicon's tracking capability is embedded in other companies' end market solutions. We have a number of such engagements already, including Motek and Innovative Sports Training. Ultimately our aim is to see Vicon software running on a wide variety of platforms, empowering the Augmented Age with motion tracking excellence. Yotta - driving innovation, winning market share KPI Revenue PBT Adjusted PBT* H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY18 Yotta £3.5m £3.3m (£1.0m) (£0.8m) (£0.2m) (£0.1m) Yotta reported software revenues up 6.8% to £3.5m (H1 FY18: £3.3m). Annualised Recurring Revenues ('ARR') as at 31 March 2019 grew 10.7% year-on-year to £5.9m (H1 FY18: £5.3m). Overall growth in the first half was muted by a lower retention rate of 93.2% (FY18: 95.3%) largely due to the anticipated termination of one unused software element by one specific customer who continues to use Yotta software. As at 10 June 2019, ARR stood at £6.0m. Our market-defining SaaS software, Alloy, saw growing levels of interest and market adoption during the first half. This is driven by strengthened capabilities across our maturing platform. Of particular note is the new Blueprints feature, which enables faster on-boarding of new customers and helps drive partner differentiation. Furthermore, a new version of Alloy has just been released, adding Waste and Environmental Management functionality, broadening the Total Addressable Market for the product. We also started to see our enhanced subscription offer be taken up by a growing number of customers. This new programme enables a customer to subscribe to a combined offer of SaaS software and relevant services, where the customer receives a number of credits that can be used to acquire services from Yotta on a use-it-or-lose-it basis. This enables customers to get more out of our solutions in an easy-to-use manner. We are winning an increased number of contracts with longer than average durations. Total Contract Value ('TCV'), being the sum of ARR over the life of the contract, of all deals in the first half was £1.5m (H1 FY18: £1.2m) and since the start of the second half we have added a further £0.5m TCV to that. We continue to drive this business to capture a greater market share and as a result Yotta reported an Adjusted* loss before tax of £0.2m (H1 FY18: £0.1m loss) and an unadjusted loss before tax of £1.0m (H1 FY18: £0.8m loss). As previously announced, we implemented changes early in the financial year to our sales approach and made modest changes to the cost base. Given the length of sales cycles in the markets we serve, the benefits of these changes are expected to emerge in the second half. The early signs are encouraging with a healthy sales pipeline. Yotta is driving growth through three important vectors: direct sales, indirect sales via a network of independent international resellers and through OEMs, where third-party companies re-label our software products as their own and then market them through their existing sales teams. · Direct - sales grew through wins across the UK, including Bury Metropolitan Borough Council, Chorley Council and Northamptonshire County Council. Bury plans to use Alloy to help manage the reactive maintenance of its highway networks and street lighting assets, enabling them to inspect and fix potholes and street lights more efficiently. Northamptonshire Highways have replaced legacy software from a competitor with Alloy, which provides an end-to-end workflow management solution from the reporting of a pothole through to its repair. · Resellers (Indirect) - Following changes to our sales approach implemented early in the financial year, we are now focussing on key international partners in Europe and South America. This has led to some notable wins at Aeropuerto de Bogotá and Concesiones CCFC. · OEM - We currently have two OEM partners within Highways (in Australia and the Netherlands) and we are now actively engaged in pursuing partnerships in other asset-rich vertical markets, such as other forms of Transportation and Utilities. Yotta's long-term opportunity remains strong. In the geographical markets Yotta serves, there is a clear need for infrastructure assets to be better managed. Yotta's software suite does exactly that - effectively and efficiently. Outlook As we look to the second half, the Board is encouraged by the strong pipeline of sales opportunities in both Vicon and Yotta. Vicon's qualified sales pipeline is currently 11% higher than this time last year and Vicon orders-in-hand for the remainder of the financial year are encouraging. Following changes made to the sales team at Yotta, pipelines continue to grow in this subsidiary and the benefits of those changes are expected to emerge in the second half. The H2 outlook for the Group is promising. We continue to pursue our organic 'amplify the core' growth strategy and remain on track to achieve the objectives set out in our five-year plan. Complementing this, the Group will also continue to explore value-enhancing acquisition opportunities. Notwithstanding macro-economic factors, the Board remains confident that, with the expected performance across the business, the Group is on track to deliver in line with current market expectations for the year as a whole. * Profit/(loss) Before Tax from continuing operations before Group recharges adjusted for share-based payments, amortisation of intangibles arising on acquisition, change in fair value of deferred consideration payable and unwinding of associated discount factor, Pimloc and exceptional costs. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Six months ended 31 March 2019 Six months ended 31 March 2018* Year ended 30 September 2018* (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 16,055 14,253 31,656 Cost of sales (4,394) (4,105) (8,743) Gross profit 11,661 10,148 22,913 Sales, support and marketing costs (4,262) (3,476) (7,526) Research and development (2,112) (1,797) (3,336) Administrative expenses (4,161) (3,744) (7,467) Other operating income 104 107 173 Operating profit 1,230 1,238 4,757 Finance income 12 11 73 Finance expense (43) (15) (172) Share of post-tax loss of equity accounted associate (33) (50) (75) Profit before taxation 1,166 1,184 4,583 Taxation (49) (438) (556) Profit from continuing operations 1,117 746 4,027 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (4) (269) (484) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent during the period 1,113 477 3,543 Earnings per share for profit on continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year Basic earnings per share (pence) 5 0.89p 0.60p 3.23p Diluted earnings per share (pence) 5 0.86p 0.58p 3.12p Earnings per share for profit on total operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year Basic earnings per share (pence) 5 0.89p 0.38p 2.84p Diluted earnings per share (pence) 5 0.86p 0.37p 2.75p CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES TO EQUITY Share Capital Shares to be issued Share premium account Retained earnings Foreign currency translation reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 30 September 2018 as previously stated 312 65 17,327 12,022 244 29,970 Impact of change in accounting policy - IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (see note 8) - - - (872) - (872) Balance as at 1 October 2018 as restated 312 65 17,327 11,150 244 29,098 Net profit for the period - - - 1,113 - 1,113 Exchange difference on retranslation of overseas subsidiaries - - - - - - Tax recognised directly in equity - - - 133 - 133 Transactions with owners: Dividends - - - (3,125) - (3,125) Issue of share capital 1 - 64 - - 65 Movement in relation to share based payments - - - 122 - 122 Balance as at 31 March 2019 313 65 17,391 9,393 244 27,406 Balance as at 1 October 2017* 308 65 17,302 9,549 71 27,295 Net profit for the period - - - 477 - 477 Exchange differences on retranslation of overseas subsidiaries - - - - (115) (115) Tax recognised directly in equity - - - 110 - 110 Transactions with owners: Dividends - - - (1,499) - (1,499) Issue of share capital 4 - 25 - - 29 Movement in relation to share options - - - 163 - 163 Balance as at 31 March 2018* 312 65 17,327 8,800 (44) 26,460 Balance as at 1 October 2017* 308 65 17,302 9,549 71 27,295 Net profit for the year - - - 3,543 - 3,543 Exchange differences on retranslation of overseas subsidiaries - - - - 173 173 Tax recognised directly in equity - - - 106 - 106 Transactions with owners: Dividends - - - (1,499) - (1,499) Issue of share capital 4 - 25 - - 29 Movement in relation to share options - - - 323 - 323 Balance as at 30 September 2018* 312 65 17,327 12,022 244 29,970 *The Group has applied IFRS 15 using the cumulative effect method. Under this method the comparative information is not restated. See note 8. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this interim financial information NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation Oxford Metrics Plc, (the 'Company') is a company domiciled in England. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 31 March 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). At the date of authorisation of these financial statements the following standards, amendments to standards and interpretations, which have not been adopted early in these financial statements, were issued by the IASB, but not yet effective: • IFRS 16 'Leases' • Amendments to IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' • Amendments to IFRS 3 'Business Combinations' • Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards • Amendments to IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' • Amendments to IAS 8 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' • Amendments to IAS 28 'Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures' • Amendments to IAS 19 'Employee Benefits' • Amendment to IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments • Annual improvements to IFRS's (2015-2017) cycle At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the directors have considered the standards and interpretations which have not been applied in these financial statements that were in issue but not yet effective (and in some cases had not yet been adopted by the EU). During the period the Group adopted IFRS 15 'Revenue from contracts with customers' and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. The impact of adopting IFRS 15 is shown in note 8, the impact of adopting IFRS 9 is not material. Otherwise, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018. They are in accordance with IAS 34. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed and the financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures for the year ended 30 September 2018 are not the statutory accounts but have been extracted from the Group's 2018 financial statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies.The auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified did not contain references to any matters to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 2. Segmental reporting Segment information is presented in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in respect of the Group's business segments, which are reported to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM). The Group has identified the Board of Directors of Oxford Metrics plc, ('the Board') as the CODM. The business segment reporting reflects the Group's management and internal reporting structure. The Group comprises the following business segments: Vicon Group: This is the development, production and sale of computer software and equipment for the entertainment, engineering and life science markets; and Yotta Group: This is the provision of software and services for the management of infrastructure assets and highways surveying services (which were disposed of during the year ended 30 September 2018) for the Government Agencies, Local Government and major infrastructure contractors. Other unallocated costs represent head office expenses not recharged to subsidiary companies. Business segments are analysed below: 6. Share capital 31 March 31 March 30 September 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid 125,063,130 shares of 0.25p (31 March 2018: 124,905,475 shares of 0.25p and 30 September 2018: 124,905,475 shares of 0.25p) 313 312 312 During the six month period ended 31 March 2019 there were 122,194 shares issued relating to share options that were exercised. In addition 35,461 shares were issued to the non-executive Chairman, Roger Parry, in satisfaction of salary. There were 1,812,750 shares issued in respect of share options exercised during the six months ended 31 March 2018 (year ended 30 September 2018: 1,812,750). 7. Dividends The following dividends were recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period: 31 March 31 March 30 September 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Final dividend for 2018 paid in 2019 - 1.50 pence per share 1,875 - - Special dividend paid in 2019 - 1.00 pence per share 1,250 - - Final dividend for 2017 paid in 2018 - 1.20 pence per share - 1,499 1,499 3,125 1,499 1,499 The final dividend for 2018 was paid to shareholders on 7 March 2019 at 1.50 pence per share, a total of £1,875,000. In addition, a special dividend of 1.00 pence per share was paid on 25 January 2019, a total of £1,250,000. 8. Changes in accounting policies The Group has applied IFRS 15 using the cumulative effect method, i.e. by recognising the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 15 as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 October 2018, and presenting in the Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 March 2019. Therefore the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 18. The details of the significant changes and quantitative impact of the changes are set out below. Sales of Vicon systems which include customer support Under IAS 18 revenue was recognised on the delivery of the product or service, with a deferral made for the fair value of the undelivered element under the terms of the sale. This undelivered element relates to ongoing hardware and software support, the fair value of which was calculated by reference to the anticipated cost, plus a margin, of providing the support service. Revenue that was not recognised in the income statement under this policy was classified as deferred income in the statement of financial position. Under IFRS 15, revenue should be recognised to depict the transfer of goods and services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled. IFRS 15 also includes specific guidance for multi element arrangements, contract costs and disclosures. An assessment has been made of the impact of IFRS 15 on the way in which revenue will be recognised across the Group. Whilst most revenue streams within Yotta and Vicon will not be materially affected by the move to IFRS 15, there will be an impact on the way in which revenue from system sales within Vicon is recognised. These system sales are multi element and include the sale of hardware, software and ongoing support. Under IFRS 15 the support element of the system sale has been identified as a separate performance obligation and revenue is recognised over time as this obligation is fulfilled. The revenue attributable to the support element of a system sale is calculated by reference to the equivalent standalone selling price of that support had it not been included within a system sale. In general, this has resulted in a greater revenue deferral per system sale than under IAS 18. Impact on Financial Statements The following extracts summarise the impact on the Group consolidated financial statements of adopting IFRS 15 for the period ended 31 March 2019. Had the Group continued to report in accordance with IAS 18 'Revenue', it would have reported the following amounts in the financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2019. Condensed consolidated income statement As reported under IFRS 15 Effect As would have been reported under IAS 18 £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 16,055 47 16,102 Finance income 12 - 12 Finance expense (43) - (43) Taxation (49) - (49) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent during the period 1,113 47 1,160 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the parent during the period 1,113 47 1,160 Earnings per share for profit on continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year Basic earnings per share (pence) 0.89p 0.04p 0.93p Diluted earnings per share (pence) 0.86p 0.04p 0.90p Earnings per share for profit on total operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year Basic earnings per share (pence) 0.89p 0.04p 0.93p Diluted earnings per share (pence) 0.86p 0.04p 0.90p Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As reported under IFRS 15 Effect As would have been reported under IAS 18 £'000 £'000 £'000 Contract liabilities/deferred income (included in trade and other payables) (3,861) 919 (2,942) Total equity shareholders' funds 27,406 919 28,325 9. Copies of the interim statement Copies of the interim statement will be available from the Company's registered office at 6 Oxford Industrial Park, Yarnton, Oxfordshire OX5 1QU, and from the Company's website: www.oxfordmetrics.com. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oxford Metrics plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:17:07 UTC 0 Latest news on OXFORD METRICS PLC 02:18a OXFORD METRICS : Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31.03.2019 11 June 2019 .. PU 06/06 OXFORD METRICS PLC : half-yearly earnings release 03/15 OXFORD METRICS : Strategic partnership with Sandbox VR PU 2018 OXFORD METRICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 2018 OXFORD METRICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 OXFORD METRICS : Audiomotion uses Vicon's mocap to create an ice-free skating ri.. PU 2018 OXFORD METRICS : Preliminary Results for the financial year ended 30 September 2.. PU 2018 OXFORD METRICS : Yotta Contract Win PU 2018 OXFORD METRICS : VR Arcade turns to Vicon's Origin system to take virtual playgr.. PU 2018 OXFORD METRICS : Vicon launches Location-Based Virtual Reality solution PU