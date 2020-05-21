Log in
OXFORD METRICS PLC

(OMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:16 am
98 GBp   -2.49%
02:09aOXFORD METRICS : COVID-19 Response
PU
02:09aOXFORD METRICS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
PU
05/06OXFORD METRICS : Notice of Results
PU
Oxford Metrics : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Van der Meijden forms partnership with Yotta to address needs of Dutch waste industry

Project represents first deployment of Yotta's flagship Alloy software for waste management in the Netherlands

Leamington Spa - 14th May 2020 - Netherlands-based, IT and services consultancy, Van der Meijden (VDM-Management and advice) has announced it has signed a partnership agreement with asset management provider, Yotta. Under the terms of the agreement, VDM-Management and advice will offer Yotta's next generation connected asset management software suite, Alloy to local and regional authorities across the Netherlands as a solution for waste management.

VDM-Management and advice will be focused on selling Alloy as a waste management tool into waste departments in local authorities, municipal waste companies and waste collector agencies across the Netherlands as well as offering first line support.

When I saw the capabilities of Alloy in delivering connected waste management, I had a vision of what it could achieve in the Dutch market...

Roland van der Meijden, owner VDM-Management and advice

Thanks to Alloy's ability to connect assets, systems, people and data through an intuitive user interface, waste management teams across the Netherlands will be able to track and effectively manage their waste collection services; hold details of properties, bin assets; and plan the routes for collections. Through Alloy, they will be able to integrate sensor and control technologies to automate multiple aspects of service delivery. Alloy will provide a wide range of capabilities this industry has not experienced before and is easily connected to other systems via open API's.

Anique Bravenboer, alliance manager, Yotta, said: 'We currently have a strong focus on using Alloy as a tool for connected waste management and we are looking for waste management partners to support us in the different territories worldwide.

'We were impressed with the knowledge and expertise of VDM-Management and advice in waste management,' she added, 'as well as the strength of its connections across waste departments in local authorities, municipal waste companies and waste collector agencies across the Netherlands. We are confident that VDM-Management and advice is the right choice to take Alloy to market here and demonstrate its benefits in delivering high-quality waste management across the country.'

Roland van der Meijden, owner VDM-Management and advice, said: 'When I saw the capabilities of Alloy in delivering connected waste management, I had a vision of what it could achieve in the Dutch market and I was determined to bring it to the market and to explore its potential in the Netherlands. Alloy is a step up on what is available on the Dutch market today and I'm looking forward to demonstrating its capabilities to our broad range of customers across the country.'

Contact us.

Disclaimer

Oxford Metrics plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 38,6 M
EBIT 2020 6,75 M
Net income 2020 4,78 M
Finance 2020 15,8 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 123 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 134,00 GBp
Last Close Price 98,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Paul Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Deacon CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Catherine Lindsay Robertson Secretary & Executive Director
Adrian Courtney Carey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD METRICS PLC-7.55%151
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.44%1 392 547
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.157.91%48 970
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.64%44 748
SEA LIMITED80.01%31 819
SPLUNK INC.9.02%25 265
