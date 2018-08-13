Oxford Metrics : Vicon launches Location-Based Virtual Reality solution

Vicon launches Location-Based Virtual Reality solution

'Origin' is the first complete tracking solution targeting the fast-growing location-based Virtual Reality market

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG) the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has launched Origin, a comprehensive new solution for the fast-growing location-based Virtual Reality ('LBVR') market.

LBVR is an emerging form of entertainment where participants share collective VR experiences in a specific location, such as a shopping mall, cinema, theme-park or museum. In these experiences, users are free to walk within a virtual world and interact with each other, whether that be enacting a scene from a movie franchise, wandering the surface of Mars or playing a video game with friends.

'Location-based Virtual Reality supercharges the standard Virtual Reality experience, physically transporting users into imaginative worlds. With the launch of Origin, we can now achieve a true 'suspension of disbelief'. We have spent three years developing a solution which delivers a flawless experience for participants and makes the virtual ever more real', said Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics.

The Origin solution consists of a new suite of products built to serve current and future demands of the LBVR market, including an all new compact, lightweight tracking camera designed to work with active marker technology.

Vicon's solution overcomes a number of challenges facing the LBVR market today which include, scaling both the size and complexity of the environment and the number of participants able to take part simultaneously and ensuring a fully immersive experience which enables users to accept the virtual environment as real.

Origin tracks the movement of users with greater accuracy, fidelity and volume than ever before. With Origin, there is no limit to the scale of the virtual world which can be created and multiple users can simultaneously appear as characters in the LBVR environment. Participants in the virtual world appear as a fully animated avatar, can see and interact with their fellow users and use tools or props, creating a fully immersive experience.

Nick Bolton, went on to say, 'Our strategy for Vicon is to make targeted investments to maintain our market-leading position and extend our capability into new markets. The release of Origin does exactly that - new LBVR experiences are launching all over the world and with this introduction we have an exciting opportunity to capture revenue in a new, fast-growing market.'

