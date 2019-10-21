Oxford Metrics : Year End Trading Update 21 October 2019 Click here

21 October 2019

Oxford Metrics plc

('Oxford Metrics' or the 'Company')

Year End Trading Update

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG) the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets, provides the following update on trading for the financial year ended 30 September 2019.

The Company enjoyed a successful close to the financial year and expects to report revenues in-line with market expectations and adjusted PBT that is broadly in-line given the mix of revenues experienced across both divisions. Further, during the year the Company continued to generate good levels of cash from its operations. The net cash balance at 30 September 2019 stood higher year-on-year at £13.8m (FY18: £12.2m), even after the payment of Final and Special Dividends totalling £3.1m during the financial year.

The Group plans to announce Preliminary Results for the financial year ended 30 September 2019 on Tuesday, 3 December 2019.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management to clients in over 70 countries worldwide. Our list of clients across the globe is as diverse as the markets we operate in; we help highways authorities manage and maintain their road networks, hospitals and clinicians decide therapeutic strategies and Hollywood studios create stunning visual effects. And the diversity of applications is growing all the time.

The group trades through two subsidiaries: Vicon and Yotta. Vicon is the world's leader in high precision motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Guy's Hospital, EA Sports, MIT and NASA and our software is used in an ever expanding range of applications. Yotta provides cloud-based infrastructure asset management software to central and local government agencies and other infrastructure owners. Yotta has a large number of high profile clients including Highways England and Amey in the UK and VicRoads in Australia amongst others.

Founded in 1984 our group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in Leamington Spa, Gloucester, California, Colorado, Singapore and Auckland. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

