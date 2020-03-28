Log in
OXURION NV    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 03/27 12:29:53 pm
2.445 EUR   -2.98%
Oxurion : COVID-19 Statement

03/28/2020 | 10:33am EDT
  • Phase 2 study THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): start of study delayed until COVID-19 related safety considerations allow. Preparation work to continue as planned.
  • Phase 2 study THR-687 in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): preparations to start study in Q1 2021. Currently no change.
  • Phase 1/2a study TB-403 in medulloblastoma (Oncurious): study recruiting.

Company does not expect COVID-19 to impact current cash management guidance as communicated in its FY19 Business Update (March 12, 2019)

Oxurion NV published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 14:32:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -50,2 M
Net income 2019 -50,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,88x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 93,6 M
Managers
NameTitle
Patrik de Haes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dominique Vanfleteren Chief Financial Officer
Susan Schneider Chief Medical Officer
Jean Feyen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXURION NV-17.12%104
LONZA GROUP8.10%29 660
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.66%20 658
CELLTRION, INC.3.08%20 147
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-4.37%18 823
INCYTE CORPORATION-16.34%14 949
