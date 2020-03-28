Oxurion : COVID-19 Statement

-
Phase 2 study THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): start of study delayed until COVID-19 related safety considerations allow. Preparation work to continue as planned.
Phase 2 study THR-687 in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): preparations to start study in Q1 2021. Currently no change.
Phase 1/2a study TB-403 in medulloblastoma (Oncurious): study recruiting.
Company does not expect COVID-19 to impact current cash management guidance as communicated in its FY19 Business Update (March 12, 2019)
