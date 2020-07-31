Ozner Water International : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020; AND (2) VACANCY OF AUDITORS
07/31/2020 | 10:47am EDT
OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
浩 澤 淨 水 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2014)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020;
AND
VACANCY OF AUDITORS
At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') held on 31 July 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2020 (the ''AGM Notice'') were taken by way of poll.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 2,132,331,950 shares of HK$0.01 each, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company casting vote on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There was no share entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No party has stated its intention in the circular of the Company dated 29 June 2020 that it would vote against any proposed resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the AGM.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial
1,138,011,006
0
statements of the Company and the reports of the directors of
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
the Company (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the Company
(the ''Auditors'') for the year ended 31 December 2019.
No. of Votes (%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
For Against
2. To re-elect the following Directors:
(a)
Mr. Zhou Guanxuan as an executive Director;
1,132,738,006
5,273,000
(99.536648%)
(0.463352%)
(b)
Dr. Bao Jiming as an independent non-executive Director;
1,138,011,006
0
and
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(c)
Dr. Chan Yuk Sing Gilbert as an independent non-
1,138,011,006
0
executive Director
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
3. To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the
1,138,011,006
0
remuneration of the Directors.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
4. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as Auditors and authorise the
348,015,799
789,995,207
Board to fix their remuneration.
(30.581057%)
(69.418943%)
5. (A)
To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue
1,132,539,826
5,471,180
and deal with the additional shares not exceeding 20% of
(99.519233%)
(0.480767%)
the number of issued shares of the Company.
(B)
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase
1,138,011,006
0
shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued shares
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
of the Company.
(C)
To extend the authority given to the Directors pursuant to
1,132,539,826
5,471,180
ordinary resolution no. 5(A) to issue shares by adding to
(99.519233%)
(0.480767%)
the number of issued shares of the Company repurchased
under ordinary resolution no. 5(B).
Please refer to the AGM Notice for the full text of the resolutions.
As more than 50% of votes were casted in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 3 and 5, such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As less than 50% of votes were casted in favour of the resolution numbered 4, such resolution was not passed.
VACANCY OF AUDITORS
As the resolution numbered 4 regarding the reappointment of Ernst & Young (''EY'') as auditors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2020 was not passed at the AGM, the office of the Company's auditors becomes vacant with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. The Company understands that the resolution numbered 4 was not passed, primarily due to the controlling shareholder of the Company (the ''Controlling Shareholder'') considered that EY has been in office for 9 years since its appointment in 2011, the Controlling Shareholder is of the view that the rotation of auditor could demonstrate a high level of corporate governance practice. The Board and the audit committee of the Company also confirmed that there are no disagreements between the Company and EY, and there
are no other matters or circumstances in respect of the change of auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Company is currently activating the process for the change of auditor and will identify a suitable replacement to fill the vacancy. Further announcement in relation to the appointment of new auditor will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to EY for its professional services rendered to the Company during its tenure of office.
By Order of the Board
Ozner Water International Holding Limited
XIAO Shu
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 31 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are XIAO Shu, ZHOU Guanxuan, TAN Jibin and LI Honggao; and the independent non-executive Directors are LAU Tze Cheung Stanley, BAO Jiming, CHAN Yuk Sing Gilbert, and GU Jiuchuan.
