Ozner Water International : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020; AND (2) VACANCY OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

浩 澤 淨 水 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2014)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020;

AND VACANCY OF AUDITORS

At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') held on 31 July 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2020 (the ''AGM Notice'') were taken by way of poll.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 2,132,331,950 shares of HK$0.01 each, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company casting vote on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There was no share entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No party has stated its intention in the circular of the Company dated 29 June 2020 that it would vote against any proposed resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the AGM.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows: