Ozner Water International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CAPITAL INVESTMENT INTO A FUND AND SALE OF EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED 浩 澤 淨 水 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2014) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CAPITAL INVESTMENT INTO A FUND AND SALE OF EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY On 18 January 2019, the Company, through Shanghai Haoze, together with Qindu Guotou and Jinkong Zhihang, established Shaanxi Younuo. On 21 January 2019, Shaanxi Younuo and Shanghai Jieju established Shaanxi Kangrui. On 23 January 2019, Shaanxi Kangrui, Shaanxi Jinkong and Houbang Ruiyun established the Fund. Shanghai Haoze committed to invest up to RMB151 million in Shaanxi Younuo for further investment in the Fund. In March 2019, Shanghai Kangrui invested RMB30 million into the Fund, with each of Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou bearing RMB15 million. On 1 September 2019, the Fund entered into the Capital Investment Agreement for an equity investment of RMB300 million into Shaanxi Haoze in exchange of 7.12% of equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze. Draw down notice of RMB135 million is expected to be issued to each of Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou. - 1 - Neither the initial commitment of RMB151 million nor the actual investment of RMB15 million by Shanghai Haoze constitutes a discloseable transaction at the time the commitment or investment was made, as none of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the commitment or investment exceeds 5%. The expected capital investment of RMB135 million into Shaanxi Younuo constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the additional capital investment is more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. The expected additional capital investment of RMB135 million into Shanxi Younuo, even if aggregated with the initial capital investment of RMB15 million, would only constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the establishment of the Fund, the initial capital investment and the additional capital investment, when aggregated, are less than 25%. In addition, the sale of equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze to the Fund also constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect the sale of the equity interest in the Shaanxi Haoze is more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. FORMATION OF THE FUND On 18 January 2019, the Company, through Shanghai Haoze, and together with Qindu Guotou and Jinkong Zhihang, established Shaanxi Younuo. On 21 January 2019, Shaanxi Younuo established Shaanxi Kangrui together with Shanghai Jieju. On 23 January 2019, Shaanxi Kangrui, Shaanxi Jinkong and Houbang Ruiyun established the Fund. Establishment of Shaanxi Younuo On 18 January 2019, Shaanxi Younuo was established pursuant to the Younuo Partnership Agreement. Shanghai Haoze is a limited partner of Shaanxi Younuo and does not control Shaanxi Younuo. Accordingly, Shaanxi Younuo is not a consolidated Subsidiary of the Company. - 2 - The table below summarizes the Younuo Partnership Agreement: Date: 18 January 2019 Parties: Jinkong Zhihang, as a general partner Shanghai Haoze, as a limited partner Qindu Guotou, as a limited partner Committed capital: With respect to Shaanxi Younuo's planned investment commitment to Phase I of the Fund, Jinkong Zhihang committed to invest up to RMB0.1 million. Shanghai Haoze committed to invest up to RMB151 million and Qindu Guotou committed to invest up to RMB150 million. Timing of making the The general partner shall issue a draw down notice to the limited committed capital: partners after the investment committee makes the resolution, and the limited partners are obliged to make the capital commitment within three days upon receipt of such notice. Purpose of this partnership: The purpose of Shaanxi Younuo is to invest in energy conservation and environmental protection businesses, such as water treatment, air purification, micro motors, membrane technology, dish washing machines, cloud computing and others. Duration of this partnership: The term of this partnership is indefinite starting from the date when it receives its business license and until all partners approve the termination and liquidation of this partnership. Distribution of investment The general partner will not be entitled to management service fees, proceeds: but the general partner, senior and junior limited partners will be entitled to return on investment pursuant to the distribution order set forth in the Younuo Partnership Agreement. Management of this The general partner shall have the authority, subject to the partnership: investment committee's approval and on behalf of Shaanxi Younuo, to deal with all relevant management tasks in relation to this partnership, including but not limited to make investments, maintain and dispose partnership's assets, attend dispute proceeds, book keeping and others. Shaanxi Younuo shall have an investment committee comprising three members, with each of Jinkong Zhihang, Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou having the power to appoint one member. - 3 - Transfer restriction and The limited partners are allowed to transfer their shares to a third right of first refusal: party subject to all partners' prior approval. However, the other partners have the right of first refusal to buy such shares. Establishment of Shaanxi Kangrui Shaanxi Younuo and Shanghai Jieju established Shaanxi Kangrui on 21 January 2019. Shaanxi Younuo owns 99% of the equity interest in Shaanxi Kangrui. Establishment of the Fund On 23 January 2019, the Fund was established pursuant to the Haoze Partnership Agreement. The initial investment into the Fund made by Shanghai Kangrui in March 2019 was RMB30 million, with each of Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou bearing RMB15 million. The table below summarizes the Haoze Partnership Agreement: Date: 21 January 2019 Parties: Shaanxi Jinkong, as a general partner Houbang Ruiyun, as a senior limited partner Shaanxi Kangrui, as a junior limited partner Planned size of the Fund: RMB3,015 million, with RMB603 million being Phase I of the Fund. Committed capital: With respect to Phase I of the Fund, Shaanxi Jinkong agrees to subscribe for interest in the Fund with a committed capital contribution of RMB3 million. Houbang Ruiyun agrees to subscribe for interest in the Fund with a committed capital contribution of RMB300 million. Shaanxi Kangrui agrees to subscribe for interest in the Fund with a committed capital contribution of RMB300 million. Timing of making the The general partner may issue a draw down notice to the limited committed capital: partners, and the limited partners are obliged to make the capital commitment within five days upon receipt of such notice. Purpose of the Fund: The purpose of the Fund is to invest in energy conservation and environmental protection businesses related to the Group, such as water treatment and air purification. - 4 - Duration of the Fund: The term of the Fund is ten years starting from the date when it receives its business license. The life of the Fund may be extended for two years if the purpose of the Fund remains after ten years, and for further extension subject to all partners' approval. Distribution of investment The general partner will be entitled to management service fees, and proceeds:the general partner, senior and junior limited partners will be entitled to return on investment pursuant to the distribution order set forth in the Haoze Partnership Agreement. Management of the Fund: The general partner shall have the authority, to deal with all relevant management tasks in relation to the Fund, including but not limited to make investments, subject to the investment committee's approval and on behalf of the Fund, attend to dispute proceedings and book keeping. The Fund shall have an investment committee comprising three members, with each of Shaanxi Jinkong, Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou having the power to appoint one member. Transfer restriction and right The limited partners are allowed to transfer their shares to a third of first refusal:party subject to all partners' prior approval. However, the other partners have the right of first refusal to buy such shares. THE FUND'S CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR THE EQUITY INTEREST IN SHAANXI HAOZE On 1 September 2019, the Fund entered into the Capital Increase Agreement with Shaanxi Haoze and the Original Shareholders, pursuant to which the Fund committed to invest RMB300 million in Shaanxi Haoze of 7.12% of newly allotted equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze. Shaanxi Haoze will continue to be the Company's consolidated Subsidiary after the Fund's capital investment, as this transaction will only create a non-controlling interest to reflect the 7.12% equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze indirectly held by the Fund. To fulfill the Fund's investment commitment of RMB300 million, Shaanxin Jinkong, the general partner of the Fund will issue a draw down notice of RMB270 million to Shaanxi Kangrui. The amount will be funded by Shaanxi Younuo. Jinkong Zhihang, the general partner of Shaanxi Younuo, will issue draw down notice of RMB135 million to each of Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou. In addition, according to the Supplemental Capital Increase Agreement dated 1 September 2019, the Fund is entitled to require the Original Shareholders to buy back the equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze under certain circumstances, while the Original Shareholders are also entitled to buy back such equity interest under certain circumstances. Please see details set forth in the table below. - 5 - In addition, according to the Younuo Buy Back Agreement, Qindu Guotou is entitled to require Shaanxi Haoze to buy back its equity interest in Shaanxi Younuo invested for over five years with an annual share transfer premium rate of 6.25%. After Shaanxi Haoze fully pays up RMB150 million (being Qindu Guotou's aggregate capital investment) plus the share transfer premium, Qindu Guotou shall transfer its equity interest in Shaanxi Younuo to Shaanxi Haoze. The Younuo Buy Back Agreement was subsequently supplemented by an agreement entered into by Jinkong Zhihang, Qindu Guotou, Shanghai Haoze and other parties on 1 September 2019, pursuant to which Qindu Guotou is entitled to raise the annual share transfer premium rate from 6.25% to 7.25% if from 1 January 2019 to the first anniversary of obtaining the capital investment from the Funds, Shaanxi Haoze (i) fails to achieve an aggregate operating income of RMB600 million or (ii) fails to pay relevant taxes amounting to RMB50 million. The table below summarizes the Capital Increase Agreement and the Supplemental Capital Increase Agreement: Date: 1 September 2019 Parties: The Fund Shaanxi Haoze The Original Shareholders Subject matter of sale: 7.12% equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze Purchase price: RMB300 million Basis of determining the The subscription price has been determined after arm's length subscription price: negotiations between Shaanxi Haoze, the Original Shareholders and the Fund after taking into consideration of the revenue of Shaanxi Haoze of RMB83.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the future earning potential. Closing condition: The transaction contemplated in the Capital Increase Agreement will be closed by 13 September 2019 and is not subject to additional closing conditions. - 6 - Buy back right/obligation: According to the Supplemental Capital Increase Agreement, the Fund is entitled to require the Original Shareholders to buy back the equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze if (i) Shaanxi Haoze sets up mortgages over its lands and properties for third parties without the Fund's approval, (ii) the Original Shareholders pledge their equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze to third parties without notifying the Fund upfront, (iii) the Original Shareholders' shareholding percentage falls below 50% due to the facts that third party pledgees exercise their rights or that the Original Shareholders transfer their equity interest to third parties without the Fund's prior written approval, (iv) Shaanxi Haoze misused the funds over RMB0.5 million, (v) five years after Shaanxi Haoze receives the funds, and (vi) the Original Shareholders or Shaanxi Haoze materially breach(s) the Capital Increase Agreement. On the other hand, the Original Shareholders are entitled to buy back the equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze if (i) the Fund fails to invest an aggregate capital of RMB600 million by the end of 2019 or RMB1,000 million by the end of February 2020, and (ii) five years after Shaanxi Haoze receives the funds. Information about Shaanxi Haoze Shaanxi Haoze was incorporated on 22 November 2018 in the PRC. Before the Capital Increase Agreement, Shaanxi Haoze was an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Shaanxi Haoze started operation in 2019 with a focus on water purification business. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, Shaanxi Haoze had revenue of RMB83.6 million and profit of RMB3.3 million. As of 30 June 2019, Shaanxi Haoze's total assets amounted to RMB1.8 million. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CAPITAL INVESTMENT INTO THE FUND By establishing the Fund, the Company intends to explore innovative technology, such as big data and IoT platform, and apply such technology on its service network platform. The Fund's investment in such technology will bring benefits to the Company's water and air purification businesses, including water purification and air purification, as well as the Company's products, such as dishwashers with water-treatment system and other key consumables. The purpose is to build an ecosystem or an industrial park featured smart environmental protection, so as to participate in the projects promoted by the One Belt One Road Initiative. The establishment of the Fund is of important strategic significance. - 7 - On the other hand, the Company believes the increase in capital in Shaanxi Haoze provides Shaanxi Haoze with sufficient financial resources to develop its water purification business. Furthermore, the Company believes that Shaanxi Haoze will be benefited from the Fund's background and knowledge in Shaanxi Province. The Company also believes the fund structure and the buy back arrangements are reasonable corporate finance arrangement. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES Neither the initial commitment of RMB151 million nor the actual investment of RMB15 million by Shanghai Haoze constitutes a discloseable transaction at the time the commitment or investment was made, as none of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the commitment or investment exceeded 5%. The expected capital investment of RMB135 million into Shaanxi Younuo will constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the additional capital investment is more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. The expected additional capital investment into Shanxi Younuo of RMB135 million, even if aggregated with the initial capital investment of RMB15 million, would only constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the establishment of the Fund, the initial capital investment and the additional capital investment, when aggregated, are less than 25%. In addition, the sale of equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze to the Fund also constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect the sale of the equity interest in Shaanxi Haoze is more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE TRANSACTIONS Information about the Company The Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability, the shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is a leading water purification service provider in China. Information about Qindu Guotou Qindu Guotou is a state-owned company focusing on the investment of local development and construction. - 8 - To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Qindu Guotou and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Information about Jinkong Zhihang Jinkong Zhihang is a project investment and business consulting company formed by three natural persons. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Jinkong Zhihang and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Information about Shanghai Jieju Shanghai Jieju is a company focusing on technology development, consulting and services formed by two natural persons. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Shanghai Jieju and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Information about Shaanxi Jinkong Shaanxi Jinkong is a limited partnership focusing on fund management formed by Shaanxi Finance Holding Group Co., Ltd.* (陝西金融控股集團有限公司), a state owned investment company focusing on financial industries, and Zhuhai Hengqin Changxin Jinkong Capital Management Co., Ltd.* (珠海橫 琴長信金控資本管理有限公司), a limited liability company focusing on financial advisory and fund management. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Shaanxi Jinkong and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Information about Houbang Ruiyun Houbang Ruiyun is a business consulting company formed by Shanghai Houbang Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (上海厚邦投資管理有限公司), an investment and consulting company and two other natural persons. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Houbang Ruiyun and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. - 9 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires: ''Board'' ''Capital Increase Agreement'' ''China'' or ''PRC'' ''Company'' ''connected person(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''Fund'' ''Haoze Partnership Agreement'' ''Hong Kong'' ''Hong Kong Stock Exchange'' ''Houbang Ruiyun'' ''Jinkong Zhihang'' the board of Directors a capital increase agreement among the Fund, Shaanxi Haoze and the Original Shareholders dated 1 September 2019 the People's Republic of China Ozner Water International Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the director(s) of the Company Shaanxi Haoze Venture Capital Fund (Limited Partnership)* (陝西浩澤 創業投資基金(有限合夥)), an investment fund established under the laws of the PRC a partnership agreement entered into on 23 January 2019 among Shaanxi Kangrui, Shaanxi Jinkong and Houbang Ruiyun for the establishment of the Fund the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Shanghai Houbang Ruiyun Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd.* (上海厚邦瑞耘企業管理諮詢有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC Shaanxi Jinkong Zhihang Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (陝西金 控智航投資管理有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 10 - ''Original Shareholders'' Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Protection Technology Group Co., Ltd.* (陝西浩澤環保科技集團有限公司) and Hong Kong Haoze International Group Co., Ltd. * (香港浩澤國際集團有限公司), each an indirect wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company ''Qindu Guotou'' Xianyang City Qindu District State-owned Investment Company* (咸 陽市秦都區國有投資公司) ''RMB'' Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC ''Shaanxi Haoze'' Shaanxi Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (陝西浩澤淨水科技發展有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC wholly-owned by the Company before the Fund's capital investment ''Shaanxi Jinkong'' Shaanxi Jinkong Capital Management Enterprise (Limited Partnership)* (陝西金控資本管理企業(有限合夥)) ''Shaanxi Kangrui'' Shaanxi Kangrui Investment Co., Ltd.* (陝西康瑞投資有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC ''Shaanxi Younuo'' Shaanxi Younuo Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (陝西 優諾投資合夥企業(有限合夥)), a limited partnership established in the PRC ''Shanghai Haoze'' Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (上海浩澤淨水科技發展有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC wholly-owned by the Company ''Shanghai Jieju'' Shanghai Jieju Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.* (上海 桀舉環保科技有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC ''Share(s)'' the ordinary share(s) with par value of HK$0.01 each in the issued share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' the holder(s) of the Shares - 11 - ''Subsidiary(ies)'' (a) any company or other business entity of which that person owns or controls (either directly or through one or more other Subsidiaries) more than 50 per cent of the issued share capital or other ownership interest having ordinary voting power to elect directors, managers or trustees of such company or other business entity, or (b) any company or other business entity which at any time has its accounts consolidated with those of that person or which, under the law, regulations or generally accepted accounting principles of the jurisdiction of incorporation of such person from time to time, should have its accounts consolidated with those of that person ''Supplemental Capital a supplemental agreement to the Capital Increase Agreement entered Increase Agreement'' into among the same parties to the Capital Increase Agreement ''Younuo Buy Back a buy back agreement entered into among the Company, Qindu Agreement'' Guotou, Shaanxi Haoze and Shaanxi Younuo on 21 January 2019 ''Younuo Partnership a partnership agreement entered into on 18 January 2019 among Agreement'' Jinkong Zhihang, Shanghai Haoze and Qindu Guotou for the establishment of Shaanxi Younuo ''%'' per cent By order of the Board Ozner Water International Holding Limited XIAO Shu Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 1 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are XIAO Shu, ZHOU Guanxuan, TAN Jibin, LI Honggao and WANG Yonghui; the non-executive Directors are WANG Duo, SUI Wei and GUI Songlei; and the independent non-executive Directors are LAU Tze Cheung Stanley, BAO Jiming, CHAN Yuk Sing Gilbert and GU Jiuchuan. 