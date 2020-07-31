Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Ozner Water International Holding Limited    2014   KYG6868L1041

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITE

(2014)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ozner Water International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

浩 澤 淨 水 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2014)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the ''Annual Report''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

Further to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company wishes to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following additional information in relation to the breakdown of other expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.

OTHER EXPENSES

The Company recorded other expenses of RMB1,056.9 million and RMB62.9 million for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, respectively. The detailed breakdown of the other expenses is set out as follows:

Year ended 31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Foreign exchange differences, net

5,375

10,805

Impairment of goodwill

223,765

-

Impairment of investments in associates

80,969

-

Impairment of trade receivables

112,553

4,239

Impairment of financial assets included in prepayments,

other receivables and other assets

236,897

-

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

58,402

-

Impairment of other intangible assets

51,674

-

Provision/(reversal) for write-down of inventories

74,687

(7,300)

Loss on disposal of revenue-generating assets

143,844

8,789

Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment

2,420

1,590

Fair value change on derivative financial instruments

18,726

-

Research and development expenditure

35,738

38,752

Others

11,833

5,977

1,056,883

62,852

- 1 -

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Ozner Water International Holding Limited

XIAO Shu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are XIAO Shu, ZHOU Guanxuan, TAN Jibin and LI Honggao; and the independent non-executive Directors are LAU Tze Cheung Stanley, BAO Jiming, CHAN Yuk Sing Gilbert, and GU Jiuchuan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL
10:47aOZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : (1) poll results of annual general meeting held on 3..
PU
10:47aOZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual ..
PU
03/03OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement - in relation to donation for..
PU
02/26OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement - the impact of the recent ou..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : (1) subscription for new ozner shares; (2) applicati..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general m..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Despatch of circular regarding (1) subscription for ..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular regarding (1) ..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Delay in despatch of circular regarding (1) proposed..
PU
2019OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - (1) proposed subscription for n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 734 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2020 2,70 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2020 2 481 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 261 M 33,7 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 554
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ozner Water International Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80 HKD
Last Close Price 0,12 HKD
Spread / Highest target 545%
Spread / Average Target 545%
Spread / Lowest Target 545%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Xiao Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ju Zhi Xie Co-Chairman
Ji Bin Tan Secretary & Executive Director
Guan Xuan Zhou Vice Chairman
Jiu Chuan Gu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED-84.88%34
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-16.11%6 097
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.3.06%2 285
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-6.46%1 391
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD24.89%960
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-8.49%247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group