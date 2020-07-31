Ozner Water International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
0
07/31/2020 | 10:47am EDT
OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
浩 澤 淨 水 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2014)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the ''Annual Report''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.
Further to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company wishes to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following additional information in relation to the breakdown of other expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.
OTHER EXPENSES
The Company recorded other expenses of RMB1,056.9 million and RMB62.9 million for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, respectively. The detailed breakdown of the other expenses is set out as follows:
Year ended 31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Foreign exchange differences, net
5,375
10,805
Impairment of goodwill
223,765
-
Impairment of investments in associates
80,969
-
Impairment of trade receivables
112,553
4,239
Impairment of financial assets included in prepayments,
other receivables and other assets
236,897
-
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
58,402
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
51,674
-
Provision/(reversal) for write-down of inventories
74,687
(7,300)
Loss on disposal of revenue-generating assets
143,844
8,789
Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment
2,420
1,590
Fair value change on derivative financial instruments
18,726
-
Research and development expenditure
35,738
38,752
Others
11,833
5,977
1,056,883
62,852
- 1 -
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.
