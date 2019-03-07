Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  P & F Industries, Inc.    PFIN

P & F INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PFIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

P & F Industries : &F Industries to Reort Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:01pm EST

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the year ended December 31, 2018, before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.  The company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 866-337-5532.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the retail, industrial, automotive and aerospace markets.  P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-industries-to-report-results-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2018-300808739.html

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on P & F INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:01pP & F INDUSTRIES : &F Industries to Reort Results for the Year Ended December 31..
PR
02/15P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
02/14P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Stock Repurchase Agreement
PR
02/13P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
2018P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
2018P & F INDUSTRIES : &F Industries Reurchases Shares of Common Stock
PR
2018P & F INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018P & F INDUSTRIES : &F INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
2018P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
2018P & F INDUSTRIES : &F Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.