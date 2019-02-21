Log in
Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock

0
02/21/2019

YORK, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock.  The dividend is payable on May 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2019.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications.  Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s net sales approximate $950 million annually with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts: 
Investors:Media:
John P. Jacunski  Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2794(717) 225-2793
john.jacunski@glatfelter.comeileen.beck@glatfelter.com

GLT_CorpVert_LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 039 M
EBIT 2019 63,6 M
Net income 2019 29,6 M
Debt 2019 202 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 21,97
P/E ratio 2020 14,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 620 M
Technical analysis trends P H GLATFELTER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dante C. Parrini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John P. Jacunski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph J. Zakutney Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ronald J. Naples Independent Director
Nicholas DeBenedictis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P H GLATFELTER CO42.93%620
SHAN DONG SUN PAPER INDUSTRY JSC LTD--.--%2 714
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD11.22%2 374
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD4.80%2 152
C&S PAPER CO LTD--.--%1 540
NEENAH INC21.13%1 193
