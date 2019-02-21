Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock

YORK, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2019.



About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s net sales approximate $950 million annually with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .