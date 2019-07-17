Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  P H Glatfelter Co    GLT

P H GLATFELTER CO

(GLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPDATE – Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

YORK, Pa., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on August 7, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. 

In addition, a live audio webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will be available through Glatfelter’s Investor Relations page at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.  All interested parties are invited to listen to the presentation and are encouraged to access the Investor Relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation.  A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at  www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts: 
Investors:Media:
Samuel L. HillardEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743(717) 225-2793

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on P H GLATFELTER CO
02:25pUPDATE – Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference ..
GL
10:41aGlatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th
GL
07/11Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th
GL
07/02P H GLATFELTER CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06GLATFELTER P H CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28Glatfelter to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Sum..
GL
05/28P H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials &..
AQ
05/13P H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock
AQ
05/10GLATFELTER P H CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
05/10P H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 026 M
EBIT 2019 64,0 M
Net income 2019 31,4 M
Debt 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 723 M
Chart P H GLATFELTER CO
Duration : Period :
P H Glatfelter Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P H GLATFELTER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67  $
Last Close Price 16,42  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dante C. Parrini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John P. Jacunski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph J. Zakutney Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ronald J. Naples Independent Director
Nicholas DeBenedictis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P H GLATFELTER CO65.06%718
SHAN DONG SUN PAPER INDUSTRY JSC LTD--.--%2 671
C&S PAPER CO LTD--.--%2 339
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD-1.53%2 069
NEENAH INC8.67%1 117
YUEYANG PAPER CO., LTD.16.21%932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About