Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  P. H. Glatfelter Company    GLT

P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY

(GLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on August 4th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

YORK, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2020 second-quarter results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.  Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results.  Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What:       Glatfelter’s 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)
   
Number: US dial (888) 335-5539
International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID: 4699123
   
Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
   
Rebroadcast Dates: August 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through August 18, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 4699123
   

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA and transitioning to new headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts: 
Investors:Media:
Samuel L. HillardEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743(717) 225-2793
samuel.hillard@glatfelter.comeileen.beck@glatfelter.com
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY
07/01GLATFELTER P H CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11GLATFELTER P H CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/07Glatfelter Increases Dividend by 3.8% to $0.135 per Common Share
GL
05/05P H GLATFELTER : GLATFELTER P H CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
05/05P H GLATFELTER : First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/05GLATFELTER P H CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/05GLATFELTER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/23P H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Changed to Vir..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 862 M - -
Net income 2020 32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 680 M 680 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 557
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
P. H. Glatfelter Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,50 $
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dante C. Parrini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Sevoz Vice President-Global Operations
Samuel L. Hillard Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald J. Naples Independent Director
Nicholas DeBenedictis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P. H. GLATFELTER COMPANY-16.17%680
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD89.57%4 115
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.9.04%3 876
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-14.85%2 035
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-21.97%1 565
NEENAH, INC.-32.74%795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group