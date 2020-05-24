Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Mauritius  >  P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited    POL.N0000   MU0002N00009

P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED

(POL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius - 05/22
5.14 MUR   -0.39%
10:55aP O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
RE
03/10P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2019P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 10:55am EDT
U.S. President Trump hosts coronavirus response event at the White House in Washington

By Joshua Franklin and Lawrence Delevingne

More than four-fifths of publicly listed companies that received emergency small-business loans from the U.S. government have held onto them, sticking with a certification that they need the money, according to data from market research firm FactSquared.

Companies that should not have applied for the loans because they had enough resources to get by on their own had until May 18 to return the money without facing any sanctions. Those that returned the money announced it through regulatory filings, which are required within four business days of a major corporate event.

Sixty-eight companies returned $435.8 million in loans, out of a total of 424 public companies that were granted loans totaling $1.35 billion, based on a review of corporate filings by FactSquared as of May 22.

Some 76 public companies that took PPP loans and have not said they will return them had enough cash and cash equivalents to cover operating costs until at least June, according to a Reuters analysis, which was based on companies' most recent earnings and companies tracked by FactSquared. Of those companies, 22 received loans of at least $2 million.

The loans were made under the Treasury and Small Business Administration-run Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was created by Congress to help small businesses cope with economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Treasury declined to comment.

The PPP program has drawn criticism from small-business owners and politicians for allowing access to public companies, given their easier access to capital markets.

Companies that applied for PPP loans had to certify in "good faith" that "[c]urrent economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant."

The Treasury and the SBA have said they will review loans of more than $2 million to make sure companies that received them were really in need.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Lawrence Delevigne in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED
10:55aP O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
RE
03/10P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2019P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : Dividends
CO
2019P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
2019P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : Annual results
CO
2018P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : Annual Report
CO
2018P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : Dividends
CO
2018P.O.L.I.C.Y. LTD : Dividends
CO
More news
Chart P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Ah-Chuen Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Arthur de Chasteigner du Mée Vice Chairman
Marie François Pierre-Yves Pougnet Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Maurice Richard Arlove Executive Director
Donald Ah-Chuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED-10.45%29
BLACKROCK, INC.2.11%78 245
UBS GROUP AG-22.24%35 057
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.45%30 548
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-5.93%26 189
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.56%19 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group