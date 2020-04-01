Log in
P10 Holdings Completes Previously Announced Acquisition

04/01/2020 | 11:07am EDT

DALLAS, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE, or “P10”) has successfully closed its purchase of Five Points Capital, Inc.  Details of the transaction can be found in the P10 press release dated January 16, 2020 and in the P10 Annual Report issued on March 27, 2020.

About P10 Holdings
P10 Holdings is an innovative alternative asset management investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value for P10 Holdings shareholders by providing superior risk-adjusted returns to its Limited Partners through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary, RCP Advisors (www.rcpadvisors.com). P10 Holdings intends to provide additional investment vehicles in other areas of alternative asset management where it believes it can generate superior returns for its Limited Partners which, over time, should generate value for P10 Holdings shareholders.  Additionally, P10 Holdings will continue its plan to monetize its patents.

For more information, visit www.p10holdings.com. P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 Holdings stock trades under the symbol “PIOE.”

Information in this release is for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of P10 Holdings, Inc. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about P10's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to consummate the contemplated transaction. The future performance of P10 may be adversely affected by various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review P10's annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and P10 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Press and investor contact:
info@p10industries.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
