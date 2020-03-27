P10 Holdings, Inc. releases 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders

DALLAS, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PIOE) has released its 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders. This report can be found at www.p10holdings.com under the Annual Reports section of the Investor Relations page.



About P10 Holdings

P10 Holdings is an innovative alternative asset management investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value for P10 Holdings shareholders by providing superior risk-adjusted returns to its Limited Partners through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary, RCP Advisors (www.rcpadvisors.com). P10 Holdings intends to provide additional investment vehicles in other areas of alternative asset management where it believes it can generate superior returns for its Limited Partners which, over time, should generate value for P10 Holdings shareholders. Additionally, P10 Holdings will continue its plan to monetize its patents. P10 Holdings is focused on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

For more information, visit www.p10holdings.com. P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 Holdings stock trades under the symbol “PIOE.”

Information in this release is for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

