PA Power Automation : Inovance wins Best Managed Companies, China, award from Deloitte

Inovance is one of 23 Chinese companies to be selected for prestigious Deloitte award

Inovance was the only industrial automation company to make the running

Mr. ZHU Xingming, chairman of Inovance Technology, attended the award ceremony in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, March 21st, 2019 - Inovance was today named as one of 23 Chinese companies to win the 2019 annual Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte, a multinational professional services company specializing in audit, consultancy, financial advisory and tax services. Mr. ZHU Xingming, chairman of Inovance Technology, attended the award ceremony in Shenzhen; and Inovance was the only industrial automation company to be selected.



Inovance was named BMC in China







Ms. ZHANG Ren of Inovance Marcoms accepted the award at the ceremony



The aim of the Best Managed Companies program is to help Chinese companies to more effectively pursue overseas business, and ultimately to develop into fully globalized corporations. As part of this, the Best Managed Companies program connects the winners with overseas global leaders in a unique idea‐exchange forum. Additionally, the program helps companies to see where they could further improve their already outstanding management practices.



The Chinese Best Managed Companies program was organized by Deloitte China in conjunction with the Bank of Singapore, the Business School of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Harvard Business Review China and the Federation of Shenzhen Commerce. It is the first program of its kind in China to benchmark private companies based on their management systems. The program uses a set framework of management and selection criteria to identify promising companies and invite them to participate.



2019 marks the first year that Deloitte has run the program in China. The Best Managed Companies team, which is composed of over 40 professional experts from Deloitte and a range of other leading organizations, including major banks, took six months to investigate and review a short list of over 80 companies in China.



Mr. ZHU Xingming, chairman of Inovance Technology, said: "There are many priorities for the future success of a company and the top consideration is people ‐ first class talented people. This is especially difficult for 'start‐up' companies that are relatively unknown. For a Chinese company to succeed overseas, they must seek and utilize available talent globally. And without world‐class talent, it will not be possible to deliver world‐class technology and products."







Mr. ZHU Xingming talked about finding global talent at the forum





About BMC



The Deloitte Best Managed Companies (BMC) program is a global initiative to identify and recognize private companies with advanced management ideas and excellent business performance. Since its launch in Canada in 1993, BMC has been introduced to many countries.



For more information, visit The Deloitte Best Managed Companies (BMC) program is a global initiative to identify and recognize private companies with advanced management ideas and excellent business performance. Since its launch in Canada in 1993, BMC has been introduced to many countries.For more information, visit https://www2.deloitte.com/cn/en/pages/deloitte‐private/topics/best‐managedcompanies.html





About the Inovance Group



Inovance is a leading provider of industrial automation solutions. The company was founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010. Inovance's flexible production techniques and expert understanding of all industry sectors have allowed the company to establish globally leading industry-specific business units such as Monarch - one of the world's largest suppliers of elevator and escalator control solutions. The company's product portfolio includes low voltage AC drives, medium voltage drives, servo drives & motors, intelligent controllers, industrial robots, electric vehicle inverters, light rail transit converters and industrial internet solutions. Inovance maintains offices, factories and R&D facilities across China, India, South Korea, Iran, Turkey, Germany, France and Italy. The company delivers complete industry solutions for: elevators & escalators; plastic injection machines; textile machinery; machine tools; air compressors; hoists & cranes; printing & packaging, robotics; electric vehicles and light rail transit.

For more information, visit www.inovance.com