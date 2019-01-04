Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd    PACC   SG2G83000007

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD (PACC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Divisional Director, Subsea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 12:29pm CET
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 4, 2019 19:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Divisional Director, Subsea
Announcement Reference SG190104OTHR47PW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Ka Bee
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Divisional Director, Subsea
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 02/01/2019
Name Of Person Kurush Phiroze Contractor
Age 58
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) After considering Mr Contractor's past experience and his qualifications, the Nominating Committee and Board of Directors are satisfied that Mr Contractor possesses the requisite qualifications and work experience for the position of Director, Subsea of the Group.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive, develop and grow POSH Subsea Division
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Director, Subsea
Professional qualifications Bachelors of Science / Saturation Deep Diving / Supervisor / Project Management
Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) None
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Mr Contractor was CEO of Kreuz Group, subsea service provider from 2008 to 2017.
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) None
Present None
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? Yes
If Yes, Please provide details of prior experience Not applicable as this is not an appointment of a director.

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
12:29pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Divisional Director, Sub..
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
2018PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Chief Financial..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 412 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 -36,8 M
Debt 2018 1 016 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 311 M
Chart PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25  SGD
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Hoe Seow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Sufian Qurnain bin Abdul Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD-5.56%228
SCHLUMBERGER NV3.10%51 515
HALLIBURTON COMPANY2.71%23 916
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.09%21 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO0.00%9 914
TECHNIPFMC1.28%8 932
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.