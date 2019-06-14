Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest
06/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 14, 2019 18:32
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in interest
Announcement Reference
SG190614OTHRGQNY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Andy Soh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
14/06/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,331 bytes)
Disclaimer
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:48:02 UTC
Latest news on PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Sales 2019
401 M
EBIT 2019
5,40 M
Net income 2019
-46,3 M
Debt 2019
997 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019
3,26x
EV / Sales 2020
2,95x
Capitalization
309 M
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,20 SGD
Spread / Average Target
18%
