Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Substantial Shareholder's Interest(S)
11/10/2019 | 08:20pm EST
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 11, 2019 8:08
Announcement Sub Title
Change in substantial shareholder's interest(s)
SG191111OTHRHJ4O
Ooi Pooi Teng
Company Secretary
Please refer to attached.
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
08/11/2019
Attachment 1 (Size: 38,937 bytes)
Sales 2019
295 M
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Capi. / Sales2019
0,95x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,81x
Capitalization
280 M
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,16 $
Last Close Price
0,15 $
Spread / Highest target
4,95%
Spread / Average Target
4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target
4,95%
