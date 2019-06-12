Log in
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD

(PACC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Grant Of Share Awards Pursuant To The Posh Performance Share Plan

0
06/12/2019 | 11:59am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 12, 2019 23:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO THE POSH PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
Announcement Reference SG190612OTHR8KHJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Andy Soh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,624 bytes)

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 15:58:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 5,40 M
Net income 2019 -46,3 M
Debt 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  SGD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Hoe Seow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Sufian Qurnain bin Abdul Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD-2.86%232
SCHLUMBERGER NV1.69%49 158
BAKER HUGHES8.88%22 650
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.93%18 878
TECHNIPFMC16.65%9 445
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-17.12%8 189
