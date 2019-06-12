Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Grant Of Share Awards Pursuant To The Posh Performance Share Plan
06/12/2019 | 11:59am EDT
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 12, 2019 23:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO THE POSH PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
Announcement Reference
SG190612OTHR8KHJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Andy Soh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 57,624 bytes)
Disclaimer
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 15:58:03 UTC
