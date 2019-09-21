Log in
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD

(PACC)
PACC Offshore Services : Announcement Regarding Joint Venture

09/21/2019 | 09:07am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 21, 2019 21:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING JOINT VENTURE
Announcement Reference SG190921OTHRPAQ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ooi Pooi Teng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attachment for greater details.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 124,989 bytes)

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 13:06:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 302 M
EBIT 2019 2,29 M
Net income 2019 -32,9 M
Debt 2019 742 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,40x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,18x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,08  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Hoe Seow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Sufian Qurnain bin Abdul Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD-37.14%145
SCHLUMBERGER NV3.38%51 586
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.10%17 904
BAKER HUGHES7.95%15 313
TECHNIPFMC24.57%10 891
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-12.22%8 706
