PACC Offshore Services : Notice Of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD.
PACC OFFSHORE SVCS HLDG LTD. - SG2G83000007 - U6C
Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses
03-Apr-2019 06:59:20
Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses'
Lim Ka Bee
Company Secretary
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD. hereby gives notice that:
(i)it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and
(ii)its latest 6-month average daily market capitalisation as at (a) is (b)
01/04/2019
S$360.66 million
The Company wishes to draw investors' attention to Rule 1311(1) of the Listing Manual which states that the Exchange will place an issuer on a watch-list if it records:
pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last 6 months.
Investors should also note that pursuant to Practice Note 13.2 Paragraph 2.1, the Exchange conducts quarterly reviews to identify issuers to be included on the watch-list. The quarterly review will take place on the first market day of March, June, September and December of each year. The Company will make an immediate announcement should it be notified by the Exchange that it will be placed on the watch-list.
