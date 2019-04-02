Log in
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD

(PACC)
PACC Offshore Services : Notice Of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses

04/02/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

04/02/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

NOTICE OF 3 CONSECUTIVE YEARS' LOSSES::NOTICE OF 3 CONSECUTIVE YEARS' LOSSES'

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

PACC OFFSHORE SVCS HLDG LTD. - SG2G83000007 - U6C

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses

Date &Time of Broadcast

03-Apr-2019 06:59:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses'

Announcement Reference

SG190403OTHRIVIB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Ka Bee

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the details below.

Additional Details

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD. hereby gives notice that:

(i)it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and

(ii)its latest 6-month average daily market capitalisation as at (a) is (b)

a) Date

01/04/2019

b) Latest 6-month average daily market capitalisation

S$360.66 million

The Company wishes to draw investors' attention to Rule 1311(1) of the Listing Manual which states that the Exchange will place an issuer on a watch-list if it records:

pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last 6 months.

Investors should also note that pursuant to Practice Note 13.2 Paragraph 2.1, the Exchange conducts quarterly reviews to identify issuers to be included on the watch-list. The quarterly review will take place on the first market day of March, June, September and December of each year. The Company will make an immediate announcement should it be notified by the Exchange that it will be placed on the watch-list.

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:06:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 402 M
EBIT 2019 5,40 M
Net income 2019 -43,2 M
Debt 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 317 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Hoe Seow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Sufian Qurnain bin Abdul Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD-2.86%235
SCHLUMBERGER NV20.76%60 387
BAKER HUGHES29.49%28 730
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.39%25 566
TECHNIPFMC24.41%10 637
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO5.99%10 215
