PACC Offshore Services : Notice Of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD.

PACC OFFSHORE SVCS HLDG LTD. - SG2G83000007 - U6C

Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses

03-Apr-2019

Notice of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses'

Lim Ka Bee

Company Secretary

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD. hereby gives notice that:

(i)it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and

(ii)its latest 6-month average daily market capitalisation as at (a) is (b)

a) Date

01/04/2019

b) Latest 6-month average daily market capitalisation

S$360.66 million

The Company wishes to draw investors' attention to Rule 1311(1) of the Listing Manual which states that the Exchange will place an issuer on a watch-list if it records:

pre-tax losses for the three (3) most recently completed consecutive financial years (based on audited full year consolidated accounts); and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last 6 months.