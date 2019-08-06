PACC Offshore Services : POSH Reports Revenue Of US$74.0 Million For Q2 FY2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 6 August 2019 PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD. MEDIA RELEASE POSH REPORTS REVENUE OF US$74.0 MILLION FOR Q2 FY2019 Q2 FY2019 revenue decreased 11%, NLAT increased 46% YoY

Eight-month extension of charter for POSH Xanadu Group Financial Performance for Q2 and 1H FY2019 Quarter ended Half year ended 30 June 30 June % 30 June 30 June % 2019 2018 2019 2018 change change (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) Revenue 73,957 83,142 (11) 135,763 153,707 (12) Gross profit 8,379 14,235 (41) 15,193 24,171 (37) Share of joint (1,853) (1,016) 82 (3,422) (464) 638 ventures' results Net loss attributable to (8,638) (5,796) 49 (21,357) (12,988) 64 equity holders of the Company EBITDA 13,652 19,841 (31) 24,509 37,256 (34) SINGAPORE, 6 August 2019 - Offshore marine services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. ("POSH" or the "Group"), today reported results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019 ("Q2 FY2019" and "1H FY2019" respectively). For the three months ended 30 June 2019 ("Q2 FY2019"), POSH recorded an 11% decline in revenue year-on-year("YoY") to US$74.0 million. Higher revenue in the Offshore Supply Vessel ("OSV") and Transportation & Installation ("T&I") segments were offset by lower contributions from Offshore Accommodation ("OA") and Harbour Services and Emergency Response ("HSER"). Correspondingly, POSH reported a lower gross profit of US$8.4 million. For share of joint ventures' results, the Group recorded a loss of US$1.9 million, compared to a loss of US$1.0 million in Q2 FY2018. This was due to lower vessel utilisation for its joint venture, POSH Terasea. Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company ("NLAT") was US$8.6 million, a 49% increase from the US$5.8 million net loss in Q2 FY2018. General and administrative expenses increased by US$2.0 million. This was mainly due to higher legal fees and personnel costs in the quarter. Page 1 of 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 6 August 2019 The Group generated negative net operating cash flow of US$10.9 million for 1H FY19. This was mainly due to (i) lower operating gross profit; (ii) legal fee pertaining to the Mexico arbitration case and (iii) tax provided for in FY18 and paid in Q2 FY19. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's net gearing was 2.3 times. Business Segment Performance for Q2 FY2019 Revenue Gross Profit/(Loss) Quarter ended Quarter ended 30 June 30 June % 30 June 30 June % 2019 2018 2019 2018 change change (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) Offshore Supply 27,076 26,044 4 (1,116) 832 NM Vessels Offshore 25,835 45,384 (43) 5,110 11,631 (56) Accommodation Transportation & 14,496 4,624 213 3,080 841 266 Installation Harbour Services & 6,550 7,090 (8) 1,305 931 40 Emergency Response *NM denotes not meaningful Offshore Supply Vessels ("OSV") Revenue increased 4% to US$27.1 million (Q2 FY18: US$26.0 million) mainly due to income from mobilising two vessels for work in Mexico. The vessel utilisation was 74% in Q2 FY2019 (Q2 FY18: 76%). Due to higher repair and maintenance and mobilisation costs, the segment recorded a gross loss of US$1.1 million in Q2 FY19 compared to US$0.8 million profit in Q2 FY18. Offshore Accommodation ("OA") Revenue decreased 43% to US$25.8 million (Q2 FY2018: US$45.4 million), largely due to POSH Arcadia - one of the Group's two Semi-submersible Accommodation Vessels ("SSAVs") - only commencing her charter in June 2019. Correspondingly, gross profit declined 56% to US$5.1 million (Q2 FY2018: US$11.6 million). The segment's performance was mitigated by contribution from SSAV POSH Xanadu, which continued her charter that started in January 2019. In addition, all vessels in the OA monohull fleet, comprising four Light Construction Vessels ("LCVs") and three Multi-Purpose Support Vessels ("MPSVs"), were deployed during the quarter. Page 2 of 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 6 August 2019 Transportation & Installation ("T&I") Revenue increased 213% to US$14.5 million (Q2 FY2018: US$4.6 million) on contribution from the subsea operations. Vessel utilisation for the remaining vessels remain stable at 76% (Q2 FY18: 75%). As a result, the segment registered higher gross profit of US$3.1 million in Q2 FY2019, compared to US$0.8 million in the previous corresponding quarter. Harbour Services & Emergency Response ("HSER") HSER recorded an 8% decrease in revenue to US$6.6 million (Q2 FY2018: US$7.1 million), mainly on an absence of salvage jobs in the quarter from the ER business segment. However, gross profit grew by 40% to US$1.3 million (Q2 FY2018: US$0.9 million) mainly due to higher margin from harbour tugs working overseas. Operational Updates Business and Strategy Review Oversupply of vessels continues to be a drag on charter rates although there are signs of increased activities in select segments. The Group is undertaking a comprehensive review of its business including divesting non-performing assets and investments. Core Business Updates For the OA segment, confirmation has been received that the eight-month charter of POSH Xanadu, which commenced in January 2019, will be extended for another eight months. POSH Arcadia has been hired for short-term work in offshore Malaysia in June 2019. Aside from the two SSAVs, all monohull vessels in the OA fleet were deployed in 1H FY2019, with higher charter rates as compared to the same period in the previous year. The Group expects continued gradual improvement to utilisation and charter rates for the monohull segment for the rest of FY2019. For the OSV segment, POSH continued to deliver on its 13 long-term charters for a National Oil Company in the Middle East in Q2 FY2019. New Business Updates The Group saw growth momentum for its two new business segments. POSH Subsea completed two projects over 1H FY2019, and will focus on South Asia and the Middle East for further opportunities. In the renewables sector, POSH Kerry Renewables ("POSH Kerry") secured several contracts in 1H FY2019 to support offshore survey and preparatory works for windfarm construction in Taiwan. We expect revenue growth from these new business segments in the next 12 months. Mr Lee Keng Lin, Chief Executive Officer of POSH, said, "Headline performance was impacted by ongoing market challenges, but we are encouraged by continued growth in our new businesses, and improved performance from OA monohull. Page 3 of 4

While we continue to take advantage of increased activity levels, we also undertake comprehensive review of our business with the focus on driving alignment to longer-term strategic goals. We are confident that this will consolidate our existing strengths and put us in a better position to capture new opportunities ahead."