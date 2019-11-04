Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.    PACC   SG2G83000007

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD.

(PACC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PACC Offshore Services : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For Pacc Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:40am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2019 21:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer for PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG191104OTHROHN4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) OCBC Bank / Andrew Teo
Designation Head, Singapore Coverage
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for and on behalf of Quetzal Capital Pte. Ltd. for PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 254,999 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 612,074 bytes)

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
09:40aPACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For Pacc Offshore Serv..
PU
10/24PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Joint Venture Com..
PU
10/23PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Acquisition Of Shares Resulting In Company Becoming A S..
PU
09/21PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Announcement Regarding Joint Venture
PU
09/19PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Announcement Regarding Joint Venture
PU
09/11CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidi..
PU
09/03REPLACE - DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CH : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
09/02PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director..
PU
08/06PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : POSH Reports Revenue Of US$74.0 Million For Q2 FY2019
PU
07/12CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 302 M
EBIT 2019 2,29 M
Net income 2019 -32,9 M
Debt 2019 742 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,14x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,22x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 169 M
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,09  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Lin Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Kang Hoe Seow Non-Executive Director
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD.-25.71%170
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.55%47 678
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.42%17 635
BAKER HUGHES1.86%14 232
TECHNIPFMC4.75%9 169
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-9.92%8 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group