PACC Offshore Services : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For Pacc Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.
11/04/2019 | 09:40am EST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 4, 2019 21:57
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer for PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.
Announcement Reference
SG191104OTHROHN4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
OCBC Bank / Andrew Teo
Designation
Head, Singapore Coverage
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for and on behalf of Quetzal Capital Pte. Ltd. for PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.
Disclaimer
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:39:00 UTC
Latest news on PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Sales 2019
302 M
EBIT 2019
2,29 M
Net income 2019
-32,9 M
Debt 2019
742 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-5,14x
P/E ratio 2020
-7,22x
EV / Sales2019
3,02x
EV / Sales2020
2,58x
Capitalization
169 M
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,11 $
Last Close Price
0,09 $
Spread / Highest target
15,7%
Spread / Average Target
15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
15,7%
