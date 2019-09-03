Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd    PACC   SG2G83000007

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD

(PACC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:50am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2019 18:57
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of interest/changes in interest
Announcement Reference SG190902OTHRRYV9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ooi Pooi Teng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 30/08/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,544 bytes)

Disclaimer

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
07:50aREPLACE - DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CH : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
09/02PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director..
PU
08/06PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : POSH Reports Revenue Of US$74.0 Million For Q2 FY2019
PU
07/12CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidi..
PU
06/14DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
06/14DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
06/12EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Grant Of Share Awards Pursuant To The Po..
PU
04/08CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Alternate Director
PU
04/08CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer ..
PU
04/08CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 302 M
EBIT 2019 2,29 M
Net income 2019 -32,9 M
Debt 2019 742 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,15x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,23x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 170 M
Chart PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,09  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Hoe Seow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khoon Ean Kuok Chairman
Wai Chi Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Jude Philomen Benny Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Sufian Qurnain bin Abdul Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD-25.71%170
SCHLUMBERGER NV-10.12%44 851
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.12%16 503
BAKER HUGHES0.88%11 200
TECHNIPFMC26.86%11 091
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-20.51%7 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group