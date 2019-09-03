Replace - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Interest
09/03/2019 | 07:50am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 3, 2019 18:57
Status
Replace
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of interest/changes in interest
Announcement Reference
SG190902OTHRRYV9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ooi Pooi Teng
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
30/08/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,544 bytes)
Disclaimer
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:49:01 UTC
