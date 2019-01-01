Log in
Financial Gravity Expands Company Board With Greater Boston Area High-Tech Executive

01/01/2019

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the addition of Mr. David Myers to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Throughout his executive career, Mr. Myers has held leadership positions with McGraw-Hill Education, Mimio, Compaq Computer, and InterOPS Management Services, served as CEO, President, and COO for high-tech startups, and provided strategic planning for enterprises large and small.

Mr. Myers stated, “Over the last twenty years, I have helped skilled teams deliver positive financial results to their shareholders through technology and application of market analytics. Financial Gravity has done a great job assembling their team, and I am excited to join the board and help drive the company’s continued growth.”

One of Financial Gravity’s current Board Members, George Crumley, stated, “David’s expertise in market research and analytics as well as operations and organizational optimization is a powerful addition to our Board of Directors.” Mr. Crumley continued, “We will continually improve the value of our organization with his guidance.”

Mr. Myers holds undergraduate and post-graduate degrees from Cornell University.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Jennifer Sanford
jennifer@financialgravity.com 
469-342-2232

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0eb25c1-cca1-4059-8981-0c80be290f3f


