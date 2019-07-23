Paccar : Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Revenue

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) said Tuesday higher global truck deliveries and part sales drove its latest results, reflecting a robust global truck demand and record company truck production and global aftermarket parts sales.

The Bellevue, Wash.-based company reported a profit for the second quarter of $619.7 million, or $1.78 a share, up from $559.6 million, or $1.59 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $1.81 a share.

Sales and financial services revenue rose 14% to $6.63 billion, above the consensus forecast of $6.24 billion.

The company said it had global truck deliveries of 52,300 units and parts revenue of $1.03 billion.

