PACCAR : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

PACCAR Inc’s (Nasdaq: PCAR) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2020.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

