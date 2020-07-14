Log in
PACCAR, INC.

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
PACCAR : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/14/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

PACCAR Inc’s (Nasdaq: PCAR) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2020.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 990 M - -
Net income 2020 986 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 26 151 M 26 151 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 75,45 $
Last Close Price 75,64 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Executive Chairman
Thomas Kyle Quinn Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACCAR, INC.-4.37%26 151
KOMATSU LTD.-16.77%19 376
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.31%17 931
KNORR-BREMSE AG3.82%17 261
EPIROC AB5.55%15 844
ALSTOM5.54%11 490
