PACCAR, INC.

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
PACCAR : Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners

03/12/2020 | 11:45am EDT

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for delivery performance, warranty support, and continuous improvement. For 2019, PACCAR recognizes 370 suppliers in 26 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“PACCAR relies on excellent suppliers to build industry-leading quality Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks,” said Debra Poppas, PACCAR vice president of global quality. “To achieve elite 10 ppm status, PACCAR’s outstanding suppliers need best-in-class product design and process capabilities, and just as important, a quality-focused culture.”

“We are very proud to see our supply base deliver the highest quality in PACCAR’s year of record production as this demonstrates the professionalism of our excellent suppliers,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president. “PACCAR congratulates the 10 ppm award winners for their achievements in 2019.”

The list of PACCAR’s 2019 10 ppm award winners worldwide can be found at www.paccar.com.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
