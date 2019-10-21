Log in
Pace Development PCL : Thailand's Pace Development Faces Loan Default

10/21/2019 | 01:11am EDT

By Ben Otto

Pace Development Corp. PCL (PACE.TH), the Thai owner of U.S. grocer Dean & Deluca, is in default on nearly $88 million in debt, it said Monday.

In a filing to the Thai stock exchange, Pace Development said Siam Commercial Bank PCL had issued the Thai conglomerate a default notice and requested repayment of 2.65 billion Thai baht ($87.5 million) in outstanding debt by Nov. 4.

In the filing, Pace Development's chief executive Sorapoj Techakraisri said the company would accelerate talks with the bank to prepare a plan for financial restructuring and debt management.

Pace Development has suspended property construction activities, but said its food-and-beverages business continued unaffected.

Shares in morning trade fell THB0.01 to THB0.07.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PACE DEVELOPMENT CORP PCL End-of-day quote.
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL End-of-day quote.
Financials (THB)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 1 150 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sorapoj Techakraisri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kraithip Krairiksh Chairman
Bayani J. Lauraya Chief Operating Officer
Prajak Jangsangtong Chief Financial Officer
Chumpol Techakraisri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACE DEVELOPMENT CORP PCL38
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 795
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.54%30 669
VONOVIA SE21.24%28 995
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 394
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 998
