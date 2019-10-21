Pace Development PCL : Thailand's Pace Development Faces Loan Default

By Ben Otto



Pace Development Corp. PCL (PACE.TH), the Thai owner of U.S. grocer Dean & Deluca, is in default on nearly $88 million in debt, it said Monday.

In a filing to the Thai stock exchange, Pace Development said Siam Commercial Bank PCL had issued the Thai conglomerate a default notice and requested repayment of 2.65 billion Thai baht ($87.5 million) in outstanding debt by Nov. 4.

In the filing, Pace Development's chief executive Sorapoj Techakraisri said the company would accelerate talks with the bank to prepare a plan for financial restructuring and debt management.

Pace Development has suspended property construction activities, but said its food-and-beverages business continued unaffected.

Shares in morning trade fell THB0.01 to THB0.07.

