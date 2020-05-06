Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LTD

(PACL)
Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL De-Listing Correction and Additional Information

05/06/2020

6 May 2020

CORRECTION AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Cancellation of Admission of Ordinary Shares to Trading on AIM

Voluntary Liquidation of the Company

And

Extraordinary General Meeting

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company") (AIM: PACL), the closed-endinvestment company admitted to trading on AIM, announces a correction to the facsimile number included in the circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") (the "Circular"), that was sent to Shareholders on 9 April 2020 for the purpose of proposing a vote on the cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"),and the subsequent voluntary liquidation of the Company (the "Proposal").

The correct facsimile number is:

+44 (0) 1534769 770

Attn: Noel Walsh

In addition, proxies will be accepted if sent by email to the following email address:

PACL@sannegroup.com

The timetable for the Proposal remains as follows:

2020

Announcement of proposed De-Listing, posting of the Circular

9 April

and Proxy Form to Shareholders

EGM Record Date

24 April

Latest date for receipt of Proxy Form

5:00 p.m. (London time) on 7 May

Last day of dealings of Ordinary Shares on AIM

11 May

Suspension of Ordinary Shares from trading on AIM

7:30 a.m. (London time) on 12

May

Time and Date of the EGM

11:00 a.m. (London time) on 12

May

Announcement of results of EGM

12 May

Appointment of Joint Liquidators

12 May

Cancellation of trading on AIM

7:00 a.m. (London time) on 13

May

If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All times are references to London time. All events in the above timetable following the EGM are conditional, inter alia, upon the approval of the Resolutions.

The Company's shares will be suspended from trading at 7:30 a.m. on 12 May 2020 in advance of the EGM, as the commencement of the liquidation process will render the Company inappropriate for admission to trading on AIM. Conditional on the approval of Shareholders at the EGM, the Board proposes to appoint John Royle and Margot MacInnis of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited as the joint liquidators of the Company (together the "Liquidator"). The Board will continue to manage the Company pending the De-Listing. Immediately upon and with effect from the appointment of the Liquidator at the EGM, the powers of the Board will cease, and the Liquidator will wind up the affairs of the Company. Admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled with effect from 7:00 a.m. on 13 May 2020, following which the Company's shares will no longer be tradeable.

No mechanism to enable the Company's shares to be traded following cancellation will be made available to shareholders and the Company's shares will not be transferable once the Company enters liquidation without the consent of the Liquidators.

For further information please contact:

MANAGER:

LEGAL COUNSEL:

Patrick Boot

Jon Lewis

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited

PAG

15/F, AIA Central

15/F, AIA Central

1 Connaught Road

1 Connaught Road

Central, Hong Kong

Central, Hong Kong

T: (852) 2918 0088

T: (852) 2918 0088

F: (852) 2918 0881

F: (852) 2918 0881

pboot@pag.com

jlewis@pag.com

BROKER:

NOMINATED ADVISER:

Henry Freeman

Philip Secrett

Liberum Capital Limited

Grant Thornton UK LLP

T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000

T: (44) 20 7383 5100

www.liberum.com

Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com

About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is

171757_1

now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 400 staff working in the region.

For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pag.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

171757_1

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 03:08:02 UTC
