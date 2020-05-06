Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL De-Listing Correction and Additional Information

In addition, proxies will be accepted if sent by email to the following email address:

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company") (AIM: PACL), the closed-endinvestment company admitted to trading on AIM, announces a correction to the facsimile number included in the circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") (the "Circular"), that was sent to Shareholders on 9 April 2020 for the purpose of proposing a vote on the cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"),and the subsequent voluntary liquidation of the Company (the "Proposal").

If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All times are references to London time. All events in the above timetable following the EGM are conditional, inter alia, upon the approval of the Resolutions.

The Company's shares will be suspended from trading at 7:30 a.m. on 12 May 2020 in advance of the EGM, as the commencement of the liquidation process will render the Company inappropriate for admission to trading on AIM. Conditional on the approval of Shareholders at the EGM, the Board proposes to appoint John Royle and Margot MacInnis of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited as the joint liquidators of the Company (together the "Liquidator"). The Board will continue to manage the Company pending the De-Listing. Immediately upon and with effect from the appointment of the Liquidator at the EGM, the powers of the Board will cease, and the Liquidator will wind up the affairs of the Company. Admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled with effect from 7:00 a.m. on 13 May 2020, following which the Company's shares will no longer be tradeable.

No mechanism to enable the Company's shares to be traded following cancellation will be made available to shareholders and the Company's shares will not be transferable once the Company enters liquidation without the consent of the Liquidators.

For further information please contact:

MANAGER: LEGAL COUNSEL: Patrick Boot Jon Lewis Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited PAG 15/F, AIA Central 15/F, AIA Central 1 Connaught Road 1 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong Central, Hong Kong T: (852) 2918 0088 T: (852) 2918 0088 F: (852) 2918 0881 F: (852) 2918 0881 pboot@pag.com jlewis@pag.com

BROKER: NOMINATED ADVISER: Henry Freeman Philip Secrett Liberum Capital Limited Grant Thornton UK LLP T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000 T: (44) 20 7383 5100 www.liberum.com Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com

About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is

171757_1