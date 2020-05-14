Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL EGM Results

12 May 2020

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Results of EGM

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company") (AIM: PACL), announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") held earlier today.

Shareholders have voted unanimously to approve the proposals put forward by the Board to cancel the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"), and to voluntarily liquidate the Company. All as detailed in the Company's circular published on 9 April 2020.

All resolutions were passed unanimously and the results were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld Votes %* Votes %* Votes % Special Resolution 1 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Special Resolution 2 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Special Resolution 3 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 4 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 5 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 6 755,839 100 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 7 755,839 100 0 0 0 0

*Percentage of votes cast excludes Withheld votes

Trading in the Company's shares on AIM was suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. today. The admission to trading of the Company's shares on AIM is expected to be cancelled at the Company's request with effect from 7.00 a.m. on 13 May 2020.

