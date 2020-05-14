Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LTD

(PACL)
Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL EGM Results

05/14/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

12 May 2020

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Results of EGM

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company") (AIM: PACL), announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") held earlier today.

Shareholders have voted unanimously to approve the proposals put forward by the Board to cancel the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"), and to voluntarily liquidate the Company. All as detailed in the Company's circular published on 9 April 2020.

All resolutions were passed unanimously and the results were as follows:

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

Votes

%*

Votes

%*

Votes

%

Special Resolution 1

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Special Resolution 2

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Special Resolution 3

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Ordinary Resolution 4

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Ordinary Resolution 5

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Ordinary Resolution 6

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

Ordinary Resolution 7

755,839

100

0

0

0

0

*Percentage of votes cast excludes Withheld votes

Trading in the Company's shares on AIM was suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. today. The admission to trading of the Company's shares on AIM is expected to be cancelled at the Company's request with effect from 7.00 a.m. on 13 May 2020.

For further information please contact:

MANAGER:

LEGAL COUNSEL:

Patrick Boot

Jon Lewis

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited

PAG

15/F, AIA Central

15/F, AIA Central

1 Connaught Road

1 Connaught Road

Central, Hong Kong

Central, Hong Kong

T: (852) 2918 0088

T: (852) 2918 0088

F: (852) 2918 0881

F: (852) 2918 0881

pboot@pag.com

jlewis@pag.com

BROKER:

NOMINATED ADVISER:

Henry Freeman

Philip Secrett

Liberum Capital Limited

Grant Thornton UK LLP

T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000

T: (44) 20 7383 5100

www.liberum.com

Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com

About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 400 staff working in the region.

For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pag.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 03:14:07 UTC
