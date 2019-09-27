Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED

(PACL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/26 11:35:04 am
0.72 USD   --.--%
12:08aPACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : PACL Interim Report 2019
PU
09/24PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : Pacl nav
PU
09/12PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL Interim Report 2019

09/27/2019 | 12:08am EDT

PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2019

1

PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Investment Manager's Report

On 30 June 2019, the Fund's share price closed at US$2.63, representing a 1.94% increase from 31 December 2018 and a 0.94% discount to the unaudited NAV per share. The Fund's NAV and share price have both outperformed major benchmark indices including the FTSE 350 Real Estate Index (F3REAES) and the FTSE AIM All-Share Index (AXX) on a consistent basis since inception.

3

PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Investment Manager's Report (Continued)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Realized Gains/(losses) and other income

US$

US$

Net realized losses (net with tax expense)

-

(5,870,465)

Deposit interest

74,674

1,916,825

─────────

─────────

Change in Unrealized Gain/(Losses)

74,674

(3,953,640)

Derivatives

(46,311)

3,187,209

Share of losses/(gains) receivable from /(payable to)

177,614

(209,795)

PACL II

Foreign exchange

(34,062)

(2,247,293)

─────────

─────────

97,241

730,121

─────────

─────────

171,915

(3,223,519)

═════════

═════════

Portfolio Summary

As at 30 June 2019, the Fund held cash of US$7.3 million (of which US$0.09 million was held onshore in RMB), as well as investments with a cost of approximately US$54,000 and a fair value of US$7,689.

Investments and Cash

Fair value (gross)

Type

% of total

US$

FX Hedging

7,689

Derivatives

0.11%

Cash

7,307,645

Cash (2)

99.89%

TOTAL(1)

7,315,334

100.00%

Note

  1. The gross investment value includesan amount attributable to PACL II shareholders.
  2. Of the total cash of US$7.3 million, US$0.09 million washeld asRMB in PRC banks.

4

PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Investment Manager's Report (Continued)

Distribution

Following the completion of the capital reduction of the Tianjin WOFE, a dividend distribution to shareholders of US$5 million was notified on 5 September 2019.

The dividend distribution amount was based on the unaudited 30 June 2019 NAV of US$6.9 million, reduced by estimated operating and winding up expenses of US$0.5 million, plus a US$1.4 million reserve. Once the liquidation of the Fund is completed, which the Manager expects the process to begin by the end of the year, the excess cash will be paid out as the final distribution.

Conclusion

The Fund no longer has active investments. The Fund will, in due course, put a proposal to Shareholders to commence an orderly wind up of the Fund and cancellation of the Fund's shares from trading on AIM. Once the Fund is delisted, and liquidation of the Fund is completed, which the Manager expects to take place by the end of the year, all excess cash will be paid to shareholders in a final distribution.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:07:06 UTC
Categories
