Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL Quarterly Update Q1 2020

On 9 April 2020, Company sent a circular (the "Circular") and notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held on 12 May 2020 (the "EGM") for the purpose of proposing a vote on the cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"), and the subsequent voluntary liquidation of the Company (the "Proposal"). The detailed reasons for and background to the Proposal are set out in the Circular. The De- Listing requires the approval of not less than 75 per cent of the votes cast by Shareholders at the EGM. Should the Proposal pass, cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the Company's ordinary shares is expected to become effective on 13 May 2020,

On 9 April 2020, the Fund declared a dividend of US$1.3 million which is expected to be distributed on 30 April 2020. Upon liquidation, and after setting aside the liquidation expenses, any excess cash will be paid to shareholders in a final distribution, or paid to a third-party charity nominated by the shareholders, as determined by the joint voluntary liquidators.

Portfolio Manager

Patrick Boot

Investment Manager PAG Real Estate Tel: (86) 21 6010 6188 pboot@pag.com Nominated Adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP Philip Secrett Tel: (44) 207 385 5100 philip.j.secrett@uk.gt.com

Important Information

The information contained in this Quarterly Update has been prepared solely by Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited ("the Manager"). None of the information contained in this Monthly Update is intended as financial, investment or professional advice and should not be taken as such by any party receiving it or obtaining it through any means. Nothing in this Monthly Update should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or to participate in any trading strategy. Contents are based on sources which the Manager believes to be reliable; however no warranty or representation, express or implied is given as to accuracy and completeness. You should rely on independent confirmation of any information contained herein before relying on that information for any purpose whatsoever. Any forward looking statement included in this Monthly Update is based on the opinions or expectations of the Manager, and actual results could differ materially. Historical performance is not an indicator of future performance and should not be assumed or construed as such. Finally, all the information contained herein including market data and prices are subject to change without notice. The information contained herein is being made available to institutional investors and investment professionals only as defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited is the investment manager of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited. The Manager is not regulated by the Financial Services Authority.

www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is part of PAG, one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 330 staff working in the region.

www.pag.com