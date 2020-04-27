Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : PACL Quarterly Update Q1 2020
PU
04/23PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/22PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : Pacl nav
PU
Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL Quarterly Update Q1 2020

04/27/2020 | 10:48pm EDT

Patrick Boot pboot@pag.com (86) 21 6010 6188

Pacific Alliance China Land

Quarterly Newsletter March 2020

Fund Performance

As at 31 March 2020

NAV per Share

US$ 0.7999

Total Net Assets

US$ 2.1m

Issued Shares

2,653,0781

Share Price

US$ 0.71

Market Capitalization

US$ 2m

Portfolio Breakdown

Cash

US$ 2,049,217

Investments 3

Foreign Exchange Hedging Options

US$ -

Total Cash and Investments

US$ 2,049,217

Other Net Assets/(Liabilities)

US$ 73,0042

Fund Details

Bloomberg Code

PACL LN

Reuters Code

PACL.L

ISIN Code

KYG6846Y1035

Listing

AIM London Stock Exchange

Date of Inception

22 November 2007

Domicile

Cayman Islands

Structure

Closed-end fund

Investment Objective

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (PACL) is a closed-end real estate fund focused on investing in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China. The Fund invests opportunistically across all types of property, with a focus on first, second and third tier cities. The Fund is advised by a dedicated team of experienced professionals located across China.

On 25 July 2014, PACL's investment policy changed to restrict new investment solely to a) supporting existing investments, b) utilizing RMB cash assets subject to exchange control restrictions, for low risk short-term investments, and c) to focus future investment management efforts on the realization of the portfolio and the return of net realization proceeds to Shareholders. PACL has since July 2014 returned a total of US$262 million to shareholders by way of share repurchases.

Portfolio News

The Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of 31 March 2020 was US$2.1 million or US$0.7999 per share, an increase of 19.44% from the previous quarter ending 31 December 2019. PACL no longer has active investments.

  1. 2,653,078 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. In December 2018,
    20,833,331 shares were repurchased and cancelled.
  2. Other Assets/(Liabilities) - Includes other receivables of US$97k and other payables of US$24k

Patrick Boot pboot@pag.com (86) 21 6010 6188

US$ NAV

Return%

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

-0.27%

-0.33%

+0.04%

+2.61%

+0.78%

+0.55%

+0.40%

-0.16%

+0.76%

+0.29%

+0.06%

+2.61%

+0.05%

+0.12%

+1.15%

+0.50%

+1.14%

+0.82%

+0.53%

-0.21%

+1.49%

+0.02%

-0.09%

+1.96%

+1.53%

-0.33%

+11.63%

-0.51%

-0.04%

+0.35%

+2.61%

-0.09%

+1.00%

+7.73%

1.34%

-0.19%

-0.26%

-0.12%

+0.75%

-0.16%

-0.45%

+2.61%

-0.17%

-0.28%

+1.00%

+0.24%

-0.08%

+0.12%

+1.46%

+0.05%

+0.86%

+2.90%

-0.06%

-0.10%

-0.75%

-0.94%

-5.35%

-0.27%

-0.63%

-0.24%

-0.19%

+1.38%

+2.94%

-1.18%

-0.62%

-0.88%

+4.10%

-0.12%

-0.65%

-2.05%

-6.11%

-1.06%

-5.29%

-3.34%

+8.38%

+1.40%

-1.70%

-2.89%

+3.62%

+2.90%

+3.18%

-0.03%

-0.70%

-0.37%

-0.32%

+0.21%

-0.06%

+0.25%

+1.90%

-1.21%

+3.06%

-0.99%

-0.48%

-0.93%

-1.31%

-2.19%

-2.92%

-0.40%

-0.85%

+2.46%

-0.05%

-1.31%

-0.59%

-3.09%

-1.59%

-0.32%

-1.53%

-72.66%

+0.52%

+19.14%

-0.26%

Oct

Nov

N/A

N/A

+1.21%

-0.15%

-0.20%

-0.21%

+0.66%

+0.03%

+0.86%

-0.28%

+0.12%

+0.77%

+0.11%

-0.06%

+0.52%

+2.94%

+3.91%

-3.41%

-0.57%

+11.51%

-0.11%

-0.50%

-1.32%

-0.19%

-0.79%

-0.06%

Dec

YTD

-0.08%

-0.08%

+0.59%

+6.20%

+20.79%

+28.60%

+8.90%

+28.10%

+6.12%

+20.55%

+3.10%

+6.97%

+3.52%

+9.25%

+6.55%

+5.64%

-5.40%

-13.13%

+8.38%

+26.96%

+1.42%

+0.43%

+2.90%

-5.64%

-3.40%

-75.37%

+19.45%

Fund Highlights

Distributions

On 9 April 2020, the Fund declared a dividend of US$1.3 million which is expected to be distributed on 30 April 2020. Upon liquidation, and after setting aside the liquidation expenses, any excess cash will be paid to shareholders in a final distribution, or paid to a third-party charity nominated by the shareholders, as determined by the joint voluntary liquidators.

De-Listing and Liquidation

On 9 April 2020, Company sent a circular (the "Circular") and notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held on 12 May 2020 (the "EGM") for the purpose of proposing a vote on the cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"), and the subsequent voluntary liquidation of the Company (the "Proposal"). The detailed reasons for and background to the Proposal are set out in the Circular. The De- Listing requires the approval of not less than 75 per cent of the votes cast by Shareholders at the EGM. Should the Proposal pass, cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the Company's ordinary shares is expected to become effective on 13 May 2020,

Any questions regarding the above information can be addressed with the Manager via email or telephone.

Portfolio Manager

Patrick Boot

Investment Manager

PAG Real Estate

Tel: (86) 21 6010 6188

pboot@pag.com

Nominated Adviser

Grant Thornton UK LLP

Philip Secrett

Tel: (44) 207 385 5100

philip.j.secrett@uk.gt.com

Important Information

The information contained in this Quarterly Update has been prepared solely by Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited ("the Manager"). None of the information contained in this Monthly Update is intended as financial, investment or professional advice and should not be taken as such by any party receiving it or obtaining it through any means. Nothing in this Monthly Update should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or to participate in any trading strategy. Contents are based on sources which the Manager believes to be reliable; however no warranty or representation, express or implied is given as to accuracy and completeness. You should rely on independent confirmation of any information contained herein before relying on that information for any purpose whatsoever. Any forward looking statement included in this Monthly Update is based on the opinions or expectations of the Manager, and actual results could differ materially. Historical performance is not an indicator of future performance and should not be assumed or construed as such. Finally, all the information contained herein including market data and prices are subject to change without notice. The information contained herein is being made available to institutional investors and investment professionals only as defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited is the investment manager of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited. The Manager is not regulated by the Financial Services Authority.

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is part of PAG, one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 330 staff working in the region.

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 02:47:07 UTC
