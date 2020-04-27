Pacific Alliance China Land : PACL Quarterly Update Q1 2020
0
04/27/2020 | 10:48pm EDT
Patrick Boot pboot@pag.com (86) 21 6010 6188
Pacific Alliance China Land
Quarterly Newsletter March 2020
Fund Performance
As at 31 March 2020
NAV per Share
US$ 0.7999
Total Net Assets
US$ 2.1m
Issued Shares
2,653,0781
Share Price
US$ 0.71
Market Capitalization
US$ 2m
Portfolio Breakdown
Cash
US$ 2,049,217
Investments 3
Foreign Exchange Hedging Options
US$ -
Total Cash and Investments
US$ 2,049,217
Other Net Assets/(Liabilities)
US$ 73,0042
Fund Details
Bloomberg Code
PACL LN
Reuters Code
PACL.L
ISIN Code
KYG6846Y1035
Listing
AIM London Stock Exchange
Date of Inception
22 November 2007
Domicile
Cayman Islands
Structure
Closed-end fund
Investment Objective
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (PACL) is a closed-end real estate fund focused on investing in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China. The Fund invests opportunistically across all types of property, with a focus on first, second and third tier cities. The Fund is advised by a dedicated team of experienced professionals located across China.
On 25 July 2014, PACL's investment policy changed to restrict new investment solely to a) supporting existing investments, b) utilizing RMB cash assets subject to exchange control restrictions, for low risk short-term investments, and c) to focus future investment management efforts on the realization of the portfolio and the return of net realization proceeds to Shareholders. PACL has since July 2014 returned a total of US$262 million to shareholders by way of share repurchases.
Portfolio News
The Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of 31 March 2020 was US$2.1 million or US$0.7999 per share, an increase of 19.44% from the previous quarter ending 31 December 2019. PACL no longer has active investments.
2,653,078 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. In December 2018,
20,833,331 shares were repurchased and cancelled.
Other Assets/(Liabilities) - Includes other receivables of US$97k and other payables of US$24k
www.pag.com
US$ NAV
Return%
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
-0.27%
-0.33%
+0.04%
+2.61%
+0.78%
+0.55%
+0.40%
-0.16%
+0.76%
+0.29%
+0.06%
+2.61%
+0.05%
+0.12%
+1.15%
+0.50%
+1.14%
+0.82%
+0.53%
-0.21%
+1.49%
+0.02%
-0.09%
+1.96%
+1.53%
-0.33%
+11.63%
-0.51%
-0.04%
+0.35%
+2.61%
-0.09%
+1.00%
+7.73%
1.34%
-0.19%
-0.26%
-0.12%
+0.75%
-0.16%
-0.45%
+2.61%
-0.17%
-0.28%
+1.00%
+0.24%
-0.08%
+0.12%
+1.46%
+0.05%
+0.86%
+2.90%
-0.06%
-0.10%
-0.75%
-0.94%
-5.35%
-0.27%
-0.63%
-0.24%
-0.19%
+1.38%
+2.94%
-1.18%
-0.62%
-0.88%
+4.10%
-0.12%
-0.65%
-2.05%
-6.11%
-1.06%
-5.29%
-3.34%
+8.38%
+1.40%
-1.70%
-2.89%
+3.62%
+2.90%
+3.18%
-0.03%
-0.70%
-0.37%
-0.32%
+0.21%
-0.06%
+0.25%
+1.90%
-1.21%
+3.06%
-0.99%
-0.48%
-0.93%
-1.31%
-2.19%
-2.92%
-0.40%
-0.85%
+2.46%
-0.05%
-1.31%
-0.59%
-3.09%
-1.59%
-0.32%
-1.53%
-72.66%
+0.52%
+19.14%
-0.26%
Oct
Nov
N/A
N/A
+1.21%
-0.15%
-0.20%
-0.21%
+0.66%
+0.03%
+0.86%
-0.28%
+0.12%
+0.77%
+0.11%
-0.06%
+0.52%
+2.94%
+3.91%
-3.41%
-0.57%
+11.51%
-0.11%
-0.50%
-1.32%
-0.19%
-0.79%
-0.06%
Dec
YTD
-0.08%
-0.08%
+0.59%
+6.20%
+20.79%
+28.60%
+8.90%
+28.10%
+6.12%
+20.55%
+3.10%
+6.97%
+3.52%
+9.25%
+6.55%
+5.64%
-5.40%
-13.13%
+8.38%
+26.96%
+1.42%
+0.43%
+2.90%
-5.64%
-3.40%
-75.37%
+19.45%
Fund Highlights
Distributions
On 9 April 2020, the Fund declared a dividend of US$1.3 million which is expected to be distributed on 30 April 2020. Upon liquidation, and after setting aside the liquidation expenses, any excess cash will be paid to shareholders in a final distribution, or paid to a third-party charity nominated by the shareholders, as determined by the joint voluntary liquidators.
De-Listing and Liquidation
On 9 April 2020, Company sent a circular (the "Circular") and notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held on 12 May 2020 (the "EGM") for the purpose of proposing a vote on the cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "De-Listing"), and the subsequent voluntary liquidation of the Company (the "Proposal"). The detailed reasons for and background to the Proposal are set out in the Circular. The De- Listing requires the approval of not less than 75 per cent of the votes cast by Shareholders at the EGM. Should the Proposal pass, cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the Company's ordinary shares is expected to become effective on 13 May 2020,
Any questions regarding the above information can be addressed with the Manager via email or telephone.
Portfolio Manager
Patrick Boot
Investment Manager
PAG Real Estate
Tel: (86) 21 6010 6188
pboot@pag.com
Nominated Adviser
Grant Thornton UK LLP
Philip Secrett
Tel: (44) 207 385 5100
philip.j.secrett@uk.gt.com
Important Information
The information contained in this Quarterly Update has been prepared solely by Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited ("the Manager"). None of the information contained in this Monthly Update is intended as financial, investment or professional advice and should not be taken as such by any party receiving it or obtaining it through any means. Nothing in this Monthly Update should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or to participate in any trading strategy. Contents are based on sources which the Manager believes to be reliable; however no warranty or representation, express or implied is given as to accuracy and completeness. You should rely on independent confirmation of any information contained herein before relying on that information for any purpose whatsoever. Any forward looking statement included in this Monthly Update is based on the opinions or expectations of the Manager, and actual results could differ materially. Historical performance is not an indicator of future performance and should not be assumed or construed as such. Finally, all the information contained herein including market data and prices are subject to change without notice. The information contained herein is being made available to institutional investors and investment professionals only as defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited is the investment manager of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited. The Manager is not regulated by the Financial Services Authority.
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is part of PAG, one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 330 staff working in the region.
