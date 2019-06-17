Pacific Alliance China Land : Repatriation Update

6 June 2019

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Repatriation update

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, announces approximately $7 million of registered capital has now been repatriated from the investment structure used for Project Beijing Olympic. Pursuant to paragraph 5.6 of the AIM Rules of Investing Companies, as the Company has now disposed of substantially all its assets it has a period of 12 months to begin an orderly wind up of the fund and seek cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.

As previously notified, the Company anticipates putting proposals to shareholders in due course to commence an orderly wind up of the Company and cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.

