Pacific Alliance China Land : Repatriation Update

6 June 2019
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited
Repatriation update
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, announces approximately $7 million of registered capital has now been repatriated from the investment structure used for Project Beijing Olympic. Pursuant to paragraph 5.6 of the AIM Rules of Investing Companies, as the Company has now disposed of substantially all its assets it has a period of 12 months to begin an orderly wind up of the fund and seek cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.
As previously notified, the Company anticipates putting proposals to shareholders in due course to commence an orderly wind up of the Company and cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.
For further information please contact:
|
MANAGER:
|
LEGAL COUNSEL:
|
Patrick Boot
|
Jon Lewis
|
Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited
|
PAG
|
15/F, AIA Central
|
15/F, AIA Central
|
1 Connaught Road
|
1 Connaught Road
|
Central, Hong Kong
|
Central, Hong Kong
|
T: (852) 2918 0088
|
T: (852) 2918 0088
|
F: (852) 2918 0881
|
F: (852) 2918 0881
|
pboot@pagasia.com
|
jlewis@pagasia.com
|
BROKER:
|
NOMINATED ADVISER:
|
Henry Freeman
|
Philip Secrett
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
Grant Thornton UK LLP
|
T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
T: (44) 20 7383 5100
|
www.liberum.com
|
|
Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com
About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 350 staff working in the region.
For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pagasia.com
