PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED

(PACL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 03:00:00 am
2.63 USD   --.--%
Pacific Alliance China Land : Repatriation Update

06/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT

6 June 2019

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Repatriation update

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, announces approximately $7 million of registered capital has now been repatriated from the investment structure used for Project Beijing Olympic. Pursuant to paragraph 5.6 of the AIM Rules of Investing Companies, as the Company has now disposed of substantially all its assets it has a period of 12 months to begin an orderly wind up of the fund and seek cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.

As previously notified, the Company anticipates putting proposals to shareholders in due course to commence an orderly wind up of the Company and cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on AIM.

For further information please contact:

MANAGER:

LEGAL COUNSEL:

Patrick Boot

Jon Lewis

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited

PAG

15/F, AIA Central

15/F, AIA Central

1 Connaught Road

1 Connaught Road

Central, Hong Kong

Central, Hong Kong

T: (852) 2918 0088

T: (852) 2918 0088

F: (852) 2918 0881

F: (852) 2918 0881

pboot@pagasia.com

jlewis@pagasia.com

BROKER:

NOMINATED ADVISER:

Henry Freeman

Philip Secrett

Liberum Capital Limited

Grant Thornton UK LLP

T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000

T: (44) 20 7383 5100

www.liberum.com

Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com

About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 350 staff working in the region.

For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pagasia.com

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:13:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret Eileen Brooke Chairman
Horst Joachim Franz Geicke Non-Executive Director
Ming-Fun Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhi Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Jon-Paul Toppino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED1.94%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.25%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV13.22%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION13.01%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.26%191
