PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED (PACL)
12/24 01:35:14 pm
2.58 USD   -0.39%
Update: Mandatory Share Repurchase

12/24/2018 | 06:30pm CET

21 December 2018

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Update: Mandatory Share Repurchase

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, today announces that further to its announcement of 14 December 2018 regarding the distribution of US$55 million to shareholders by way of a mandatory share repurchase, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 20,833,331 (approximately 88.7%) of the Company's ordinary shares leaving a total of 2,653,078 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

For further information please contact:

MANAGER: Patrick Boot

Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited 15/F, AIA Central

1 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong T: (852) 2918 0088 F: (852) 2918 0881 pboot@pagasia.com

LEGAL COUNSEL: Jon Lewis

PAG

15/F, AIA Central 1 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong T: (852) 2918 0088 F: (852) 2918 0881 jlewis@pagasia.com

BROKER: Henry Freeman Liberum Capital Limited

T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000 www.liberum.com

NOMINATED ADVISER: Philip Secrett

Grant Thornton UK LLP T: (44) 20 7383 5100

Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com

About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 350 staff working in the region.

For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pagasia.com

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 17:29:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret Eileen Brooke Chairman
Horst Joachim Franz Geicke Non-Executive Director
Ming-Fun Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhi Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Jon-Paul Toppino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED9.63%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-26.90%742
DRAPER ESPRIT39.21%682
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%352
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-15.24%142
CM FINANCE INC-27.61%80
