21 December 2018

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Update: Mandatory Share Repurchase

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, today announces that further to its announcement of 14 December 2018 regarding the distribution of US$55 million to shareholders by way of a mandatory share repurchase, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 20,833,331 (approximately 88.7%) of the Company's ordinary shares leaving a total of 2,653,078 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

