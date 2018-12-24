21 December 2018
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited
Update: Mandatory Share Repurchase
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL" or the "Company"), (AIM: PACL), the closed-end investment company admitted to trading on AIM, today announces that further to its announcement of 14 December 2018 regarding the distribution of US$55 million to shareholders by way of a mandatory share repurchase, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 20,833,331 (approximately 88.7%) of the Company's ordinary shares leaving a total of 2,653,078 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
For further information please contact:
|
MANAGER: Patrick Boot
Pacific Alliance Real Estate Limited 15/F, AIA Central
1 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong T: (852) 2918 0088 F: (852) 2918 0881 pboot@pagasia.com
|
LEGAL COUNSEL: Jon Lewis
PAG
15/F, AIA Central 1 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong T: (852) 2918 0088 F: (852) 2918 0881 jlewis@pagasia.com
|
BROKER: Henry Freeman Liberum Capital Limited
T: (44) 20 (0) 20 3100 2000 www.liberum.com
|
NOMINATED ADVISER: Philip Secrett
Grant Thornton UK LLP T: (44) 20 7383 5100
Philip.J.Secrett@uk.gt.com
About Pacific Alliance China Land Limited
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited ("PACL") (AIM: PACL) is a closed-end investment company admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2007. PACL is focused on investing in a portfolio of existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
For more information about PACL, please visit: www.pacl-fund.com
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited is managed by a member of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group), the Asian alternative investment fund management group. Founded in 2002, PAG is now one of the region's largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers, with funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Absolute Return strategies. PAG has a presence across Asia with over 350 staff working in the region.
For more information about PAG, please visit: www.pagasia.com
Disclaimer
Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 17:29:04 UTC