Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 04:50:41 am
287.3 GBp   -0.93%
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/11PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : s) in Company
PR
07/03PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Pacific Assets Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

08/27/2019 | 04:52am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 27 August 2019

Name of applicant: Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 26 February 2019 To: 26 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,934,838
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,085,000
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,849,838

   

Name of contact: Mark Pope – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3008 4913

© PRNewswire 2019
