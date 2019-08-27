Pacific Assets Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 27 August 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Pacific Assets Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|26 February 2019
|To:
|26 August 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,934,838
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1,085,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|7,849,838
|Name of contact:
|Mark Pope – Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3008 4913