PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Pacific Assets Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

08/28/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Pacific Assets Trust plc (“the Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

28 August 2019

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 July 2019, which was announced on 1 August 2019, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2019.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2019, expected to be on or after 1 October 2019. 

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson       Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734


