Pacific Assets Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/14/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Sian Hansen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Pacific Assets Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 12.5p shares


GB0006674385
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
260.76 pence per share 3,811
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume





- Price
 


3,811 ordinary 12.5p shares





260.76 pence per share
 
e) Date of the transaction
 		 14 July 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc


© PRNewswire 2020
