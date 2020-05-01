Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/01 11:35:17 am
222 GBp   -3.48%
01:15pPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
PR
08:55aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
PR
04/07PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Final Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Assets Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

1 May 2020

Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the “Company”)

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-


Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3 709 8734
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
01:15pPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
PR
08:55aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
PR
04/07PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Final Results
PR
03/30PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2020
PR
02/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
02/21PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2019PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2019PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Appointment of New Director
PR
2019PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2019PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group