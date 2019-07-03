Log in
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Pacific Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

07/03/2019 | 11:52am EDT

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

On 3 July 2019 Pacific Assets Trust plc (the “Company”) allotted from its block listing authority of 5 August 2015 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 12.5p each at a price of 303.75 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the ex-dividend cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 1.3%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 7,974,838 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this allotment, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 120,833,386 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 120,833,386. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 120,833,386 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Katherine Manson     

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 020 3709 8734


