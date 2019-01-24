Log in
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
Pacific Assets Trust : Portfolio Update

01/24/2019

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the “Company”)

All data as at 31 December 2018

This data will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings %
Vitasoy International Holdings 7.3
Tech Mahindra 6.0
Marico 3.6
Unicharm 3.3
Housing Development Finance Corp. 2.8
Manila Water 2.7
Delta Electronics 2.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.5
Mahindra & Mahindra 2.3
PT Kalbe Farma 2.1
Total 35.1
Geographical breakdown %
India 33.9
Taiwan 11.2
Philippines 8.2
Hong Kong 7.3
Indonesia 6.0
Japan 5.8
Bangladesh 4.9
Thailand 3.3
Malaysia 2.5
Others 5.5
Cash 11.4
Total 100.0

- ENDS-

24 January 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© PRNewswire 2019
