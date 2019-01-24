Pacific Assets Trust : Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the “Company”)
All data as at 31 December 2018
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|7.3
|Tech Mahindra
|6.0
|Marico
|3.6
|Unicharm
|3.3
|Housing Development Finance Corp.
|2.8
|Manila Water
|2.7
|Delta Electronics
|2.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.5
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.3
|PT Kalbe Farma
|2.1
|Total
|35.1
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.9
|Taiwan
|11.2
|Philippines
|8.2
|Hong Kong
|7.3
|Indonesia
|6.0
|Japan
|5.8
|Bangladesh
|4.9
|Thailand
|3.3
|Malaysia
|2.5
|Others
|5.5
|Cash
|11.4
|Total
|100.0
