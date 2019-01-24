Pacific Assets Trust : Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the “Company”)

All data as at 31 December 2018

This data will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 7.3 Tech Mahindra 6.0 Marico 3.6 Unicharm 3.3 Housing Development Finance Corp. 2.8 Manila Water 2.7 Delta Electronics 2.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.5 Mahindra & Mahindra 2.3 PT Kalbe Farma 2.1 Total 35.1 Geographical breakdown % India 33.9 Taiwan 11.2 Philippines 8.2 Hong Kong 7.3 Indonesia 6.0 Japan 5.8 Bangladesh 4.9 Thailand 3.3 Malaysia 2.5 Others 5.5 Cash 11.4 Total 100.0

24 January 2019

