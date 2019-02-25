Pacific Assets Trust : Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the “Company”)
All data as at 31 January 2019
This data will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2019
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|
|7.6
|Tech Mahindra
|
|5.8
|Marico
|
|3.4
|Unicharm
|
|3.1
|Delta Electronics
|
|2.9
|Manila Water
|
|2.6
|Housing Development Finance Corp
|
|2.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
|2.4
|Bank OCBC NISP
|
|2.3
|PT Kalbe Farma
|
|2.3
|Total
|
|35.0
|
|
|
|Geographical breakdown
|
|%
|India
|
|32.2
|Taiwan
|
|11.0
|Philippines
|
|8.2
|Hong Kong
|
|7.6
|Indonesia
|
|6.6
|Japan
|
|6.2
|Bangladesh
|
|5.0
|Thailand
|
|4.1
|Malaysia
|
|2.5
|Others
|
|5.7
|Cash
|
|10.9
|Total
|
|100.0
|
|
|
- ENDS-
25 February 2019
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary