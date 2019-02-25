Log in
Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/25 04:52:30 am
290.66 GBp   +0.23%
Pacific Assets Trust : Portfolio Update

02/25/2019 | 04:31am EST

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the “Company”)

All data as at 31 January 2019

This data will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings %
Vitasoy International Holdings 7.6
Tech Mahindra 5.8
Marico 3.4
Unicharm 3.1
Delta Electronics 2.9
Manila Water 2.6
Housing Development Finance Corp 2.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.4
Bank OCBC NISP 2.3
PT Kalbe Farma 2.3
Total 35.0
Geographical breakdown %
India 32.2
Taiwan 11.0
Philippines 8.2
Hong Kong 7.6
Indonesia 6.6
Japan 6.2
Bangladesh 5.0
Thailand 4.1
Malaysia 2.5
Others 5.7
Cash 10.9
Total 100.0

- ENDS-

25 February 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© PRNewswire 2019
