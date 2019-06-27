Pacific Assets Trust : Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Auditor’s Report thereon. 24,975,807 99.96% 10,027 0.04% 24,985,834 113,283 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2019. 24,398,001 98.19% 450,545 1.81% 24,848,546 250,571 3. To approve payment of a final dividend of 3.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2019. 25,079,697 100.00% 0 0.00% 25,079,697 19,420 4. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 24,711,805 98.78% 304,858 1.22% 25,016,663 82,453 5. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 24,874,792 99.35% 161,485 0.65% 25,036,277 62,839 6. To re-elect Terry Mahony as a Director. 24,535,922 98.10% 475,851 1.90% 25,011,773 87,344 7. To re-elect Roger Talbut as a Director. 24,952,243 99.84% 39,916 0.16% 24,992,159 106,958 8. To re-elect James Williams as a Director. 24,939,742 99.79% 52,416 0.21% 24,992,158 106,958 9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor. 24,511,949 98.59% 351,628 1.41% 24,863,577 235,539 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 24,886,488 99.76% 60,939 0.24% 24,947,427 151,690 SPECIAL BUSINESS 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 24,763,060 98.86% 285,539 1.14% 25,048,599 50,518 12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 24,412,068 98.23% 440,695 1.77% 24,852,763 246,354 13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company’s ordinary shares. 25,028,834 99.72% 70,283 0.28% 25,099,117 0 14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 24,452,807 97.89% 525,967 2.11% 24,978,774 120,343

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,583,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 June 2019

