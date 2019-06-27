|
Pacific Assets Trust : Result of AGM
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld
|Ordinary Resolutions
|
|1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Auditor’s Report thereon.
|24,975,807
|99.96%
|10,027
|0.04%
|24,985,834
|113,283
|2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2019.
|24,398,001
|98.19%
|450,545
|1.81%
|24,848,546
|250,571
|3. To approve payment of a final dividend of 3.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2019.
|25,079,697
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|25,079,697
|19,420
|4. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.
|24,711,805
|98.78%
|304,858
|1.22%
|25,016,663
|82,453
|5. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.
|24,874,792
|99.35%
|161,485
|0.65%
|25,036,277
|62,839
|6. To re-elect Terry Mahony as a Director.
|24,535,922
|98.10%
|475,851
|1.90%
|25,011,773
|87,344
|7. To re-elect Roger Talbut as a Director.
|24,952,243
|99.84%
|39,916
|0.16%
|24,992,159
|106,958
|8. To re-elect James Williams as a Director.
|24,939,742
|99.79%
|52,416
|0.21%
|24,992,158
|106,958
|9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor.
|24,511,949
|98.59%
|351,628
|1.41%
|24,863,577
|235,539
|10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
|24,886,488
|99.76%
|60,939
|0.24%
|24,947,427
|151,690
|SPECIAL BUSINESS
|
|11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|24,763,060
|98.86%
|285,539
|1.14%
|25,048,599
|50,518
|12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|24,412,068
|98.23%
|440,695
|1.77%
|24,852,763
|246,354
|13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company’s ordinary shares.
|25,028,834
|99.72%
|70,283
|0.28%
|25,099,117
|0
|14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|24,452,807
|97.89%
|525,967
|2.11%
|24,978,774
|120,343
# - Special Resolution
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,583,386.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.
27 June 2019
For further information please contact:
|Katherine Manson
|Frostrow Capital LLP – Company Secretary
|020 3709 8734
