Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/27 11:12:06 am
302.3 GBp   -0.40%
11:16aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
06/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/24PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Assets Trust : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands.  The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1.     To receive the Report of the Directors and the Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Auditor’s Report thereon. 24,975,807 99.96% 10,027 0.04% 24,985,834 113,283
2.     To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2019. 24,398,001 98.19% 450,545 1.81% 24,848,546 250,571
3.     To approve payment of a final dividend of 3.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2019. 25,079,697 100.00% 0 0.00% 25,079,697 19,420
4.     To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 24,711,805 98.78% 304,858 1.22% 25,016,663 82,453
5.     To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 24,874,792 99.35% 161,485 0.65% 25,036,277 62,839
6.     To re-elect Terry Mahony as a Director. 24,535,922 98.10% 475,851 1.90% 25,011,773 87,344
7.     To re-elect Roger Talbut as a Director. 24,952,243 99.84% 39,916 0.16% 24,992,159 106,958
8.     To re-elect James Williams as a Director. 24,939,742 99.79% 52,416 0.21% 24,992,158 106,958
9.     To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor. 24,511,949 98.59% 351,628 1.41% 24,863,577 235,539
10.  To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 24,886,488 99.76% 60,939 0.24% 24,947,427 151,690
SPECIAL BUSINESS
11.  To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 24,763,060 98.86% 285,539 1.14% 25,048,599 50,518
12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 24,412,068 98.23% 440,695 1.77% 24,852,763 246,354
13#.  To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company’s ordinary shares. 25,028,834 99.72% 70,283 0.28% 25,099,117 0
14#.  To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 24,452,807 97.89% 525,967 2.11% 24,978,774 120,343

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,583,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk    

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.  The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 June 2019

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP – Company Secretary 020 3709 8734

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
11:16aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
06/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/24PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
06/20PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05/31PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2019
PR
05/30PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05/08PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/29PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/25PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About